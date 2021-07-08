Cancel
Everything We Know So Far About Ben & Jerry's: Clash Of The Cones

By Ralph Schwartz
The world's punniest ice cream maker is giving some frozen dairy experts a dream assignment: Come up with a new Ben & Jerry's flavor, based on a celebrity they actually get to meet. Even better, Food Network and Discovery+ are giving ice cream lovers the opportunity to watch the whole thing go down. Six ice cream masters will compete for a $20,000 prize in "Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones," premiering at 9 p.m. August 16, according to a statement sent to Mashed.

