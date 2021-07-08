Gossip Girl episode 2 spoilers: Where will the revival go from here?
Following the premiere today on HBO Max, are you excited to see what’s next on Gossip Girl episode 2?. The first thing we gotta say about the revival already is simple: It’s gonna be all sorts of messy. First of all, can we talk about the teachers being Gossip Girl? It’s such a massive change from the original to know the entity’s identity so early. It’s also polarizing. While we understand the idea of teachers wanting to put bratty teenagers in their place, isn’t it a little uncomfortable to have them spying on them to such a degree? Of course, we also understand that the show’s not necessarily trying to paint them as heroes; the whole point of the show is to create a complicated picture where everyone has their strengths and their faults.cartermatt.com
