Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kelly: Ranking the Miami Dolphins’ top 10 newcomers heading into training camp | Analysis

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBzud_0arDV0yP00
Dolphins receiver Will Fuller, who signed an incentive-laden deal worth 0.6 million this offseason, is expected to use his speed to open up the field for the team's other playmakers. Carline Jean / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Out with the old, in with the new is the way of the NFL.

Rosters consistently evolve as franchise’s labor to get younger, cheaper, and eventually better each offseason.

The Miami Dolphins hope they’ve achieved that over the past seven months with the addition of 34 new players acquired via free agency, trades or the NFL draft.

Here is a breakdown of the team’s top 10 newcomers, in order of importance to the team, and their projected roles.

1. Receiver Will Fuller

Fuller possesses the type of elite speed at receiver the Dolphins haven’t had since Ted Ginn Jr. was on the roster more than a decade ago. But Fuller is a much more polished receiver than Ginn ever was. He has a career average of 14.9 yards per reception and has scored 24 touchdowns in 53 games. That means he scores a touchdown nearly every other game. The biggest concern about the six-year veteran, who signed an incentive-laden one-year deal worth a base of $10.6 million as a free agent, is his durability. However, he was on pace to play all 16 games last season before being suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The hope is that Miami can use Fuller to space the field, keeping safeties occupied while the rest of Miami’s receivers and tight ends attack the intermediate areas.

2. Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg

The Dolphins coached Eichenberg, a long, lean and polished offensive lineman from Notre Dame, at the Senior Bowl — and were so impressed they traded a 2022 third-round pick to move up and get ahead of the run on offensive linemen that led to seven linemen being taken shortly after his selection with the 42nd pick in the second round. Eichenberg is a technician, meaning he’s the ideal person to put in charge of blocking Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside at right tackle. If Eichenberg can excel at that spot, and hold off veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, it would open up the possibility of Robert Hunt moving inside to guard, which could benefit the Dolphins’ run game. But Eichenberg must prove he can master the blend of speed and power that comes from NFL pass rushers.

3. Inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney

McKinney, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, has averaged 88 tackles (6.6 a game) in his six seasons, where he started 77 games for the Texans. His 2020 season ended after four games due to shoulder surgery, but the 6-foot-4, 245-pound linebacker is known for his versatility and prowess against the run. The hope is that adding him to Miami’s front seven will help the defense improve against the run, and that he has the versatility to become a three-down linebacker who can open up the playbook for defensive coordinator Josh Boyer because of his ability to fill multiple roles.

4. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips

Phillips, a UCLA transfer, had a resurgent season with the Hurricanes last season, recording 45 tackles, eight sacks and one interception in his lone season at UM. He’s an extremely difficult pass rusher for offensive tackles to block because of his power, athleticism, and repertoire of pass-rushing moves and counters. And he has the versatility to drop back into coverage, which explains why the Dolphins have him slotted to be an outside linebacker in their hybrid 3-4 scheme. But Miami will need Phillips to put his hand in the dirt and consistently hunt quarterbacks on third down.

5. Receiver Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins acknowledged that they were infatuated with Waddle’s playmaking ability for a number of years, going back to when they scoured Alabama film to evaluate Tagovailoa. Waddle’s dynamic speed and run-after-catch ability, which has drawn comparisons to Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill, should keep defenses on their heels because he’s a threat to score every time he touches the ball when healthy. The hope is that he’s fully recovered from the right ankle injury that limited him in his final season at Alabama. If that’s the case, expect Waddle to emerge as a slot receiver, end-around and drag running specialist who can be a threat on check-down plays.

6. Safety Jevon Holland

Holland was used as a Swiss Army knife in the Ducks secondary, filling several roles in his two collegiate seasons before sitting out as a junior. The Dolphins made him the first safety selected in the 2021 NFL draft because of his football IQ, and playmaking skills as a cover-two safety. He’s expected to replace Bobby McCain, who was released and has since signed with Washington, as Miami’s starting free safety if he can digest the defense quickly and limit mistakes. The hope is that Holland has the fluid hips, speed and ability to turn and run, which will allow the Dolphins to use more exotic coverages on the back end, continuing to play to the defense’s strengths.

7. Center Matt Skura

Skura, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the Dolphins, started 51 games during his five years with the Baltimore Ravens, including the past 29 at center. Skura, who was undrafted out of Duke in 2016, was one of the NFL’s top-rated centers before he suffered a devastating left knee injury in November of 2019, and started having snapping issues late last season. Skura will compete with Michael Deiter and Cameron Tom for a starting role at center, and his experience level should give him an edge.

8. Defensive lineman Adam Butler

The Dolphins signed Butler, who has played in 70 of the past 71 games for the Patriots, to a two-year deal reportedly worth $9 million, hoping that he’ll help clog running lanes and pressure quarterbacks. Butler produced 17 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits in four seasons, where he averaged 451 snaps a season. He’ll share the interior defensive lineman role with Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler, and will occasionally play end in Miami’s overloaded packages.

9. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

Brissett, a former Palm Beach Dwyer standout, will serve as Tagovailoa’s backup, and should only be called into duty if there’s an injury. He’s played in 49 career games and has a 12-20 record in 32 starts going back to his time with the Patriots and Colts. He has thrown for 6,459 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and has a 59.6 career completion percentage. He’s athletic enough to run the run-pass-option offense and is respected as a leader, which means he should welcome a mentoring role for Tagovailoa, who is beginning his second season as an NFL starter.

10. Punter Michael Palardy

Palardy, a former St. Thomas Aquinas High standout who missed the 2020 season because of a knee injury, has played in 55 games in his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, totaling 243 punts for 11,011 yards and a 40.3 net punting average. He was signed this offseason to replace Matt Haack, who signed with the Bills as a free agent, and will do so unless the Dolphins find a better option on the waiver wire before September.

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Fuller#Texans#Swiss Army#Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Camp Countdown: Wide Receivers

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the start of training camp, we break down every position with a look back at what happened in the offseason, what to watch in the summer and what might happen in the regular season. We continue the series with the wide receivers. ON THE...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers: Pre-training camp NFC North power rankings 2021

Green Bay Packers (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Green Bay Packers have been dominant in the NFC North since Matt LaFleur became head coach. In 2019, they won the division three games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, who also made the playoffs. In 2020, the Packers were five games clear of the Chicago Bears for the division lead.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baker Mayfield brings up great point about COVID vaccine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in on the discussion of COVID-19 prevention and how vaccines can benefit teams. We’ve seen the hesitation for professional athletes to not only get the COVID-19 vaccine, but also support and rally behind vaccine education. One quarterback has made a point to say that he’s not going to disclose his vaccination status in hopes to sway people one way or another.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Involved In Terrifying Accident Thursday Morning

Former NFL receiver and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor was reportedly involved in a serious accident on his three-wheel bike on Thursday morning. Pryor himself revealed that he’d been in a crash, sharing footage of the damage that his vehicle sustained in the wreck. The three-wheel Vanderhall model bike suffered pretty severe scrapes, scratches and dents and the front windshield had caved in. Pryor said that he was “luckily still breathing” after the wreck and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he was fine.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why does Quinn Ewers, Ohio State football 2022 QB commit, no longer have a perfect rating? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2022 quarterback commit Quinn Ewers of Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School is no longer viewed as a perfect recruit. In December, the five-star earned a 247 Sports composite star rating of 1.000 as the nation’s top player and highest-rated OSU commit in the modern era. He joined a list that included Texas’ Vince Young (2002), Florida State’s Ernie Sims (2003), South Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney (2011), Ole Miss’ Robert Nkemdiche (2013) and Michigan’s Rashan Gary (2016).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Miami Football Player Dismissed Following Disturbing Charge

On Thursday morning, the Miami Hurricanes suspended a former top recruit after troubling allegations arose. The team suspended former top recruit Avantae Williams after police arrested him earlier in the week. According to a report from ESPN, Williams is facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person. “We...
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Miami Releases Training Camp Info, Open July 31

Ahhhh, the smell of printer paper and the feeling of NFL season-opening press releases blowing through the wind. Fans know the NFL season is coming fast when teams begin dropping press releases about what they have in store. The Miami Dolphins have done just that, releasing dates, times and information surrounding the start of the team’s training camp.
Ohio State247Sports

Miami (Ohio) moves to top spot in MAC recruiting rankings

The Redhawks of Miami (Ohio) now have the top class in the MAC per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. This comes after the addition of Fishers (Ind.) tight end Jeffrey Simmons, a prospect who had offers from Indiana, Rutgers, Cincinnati and more. A 6-foot-6 match-up problem, Simmons is also a standout on the basketball court who figures to turn into a go-to threat for Chuck Martin and his crew.
NFLNCAA.com

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25 for the 2021 season

The 2021 college football season is set to begin next month. Alabama is the defending national champion and is expected to be right in the mix again as coach Nick Saban looks to win another title — he has with the Tide and seven overall. Besides Alabama, look for Ohio...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Bringing In Notable Tight End For Workout

The Green Bay Packers have decided to bring in notable tight end for a workout next week. Similar to recently signed Jacksonville Jaguar Tim Tebow, it’s another former quarterback who’s made the move to the pass-catching position. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are bringing in tight end...
NFLYardbarker

Colts' Ryan Kelly Ranked as Top-10 NFL Center

When a player is widely regarded as the best in the NFL at their position, it's easy for nearby teammates to be overlooked. That's the case for the Indianapolis Colts, as Quenton Nelson is rightfully considered the best guard in football but he just so happens to have one of the NFL's best centers right next to him in Ryan Kelly.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots trade options with San Francisco 49ers

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are two teams that have won their respective conferences in recent years and are looking to figure out a way to do it again in 2021. Not only that, but the Patriots and 49ers both used first-round picks on the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLYardbarker

Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies after bike accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a serious bicycle accident over the weekend, and reports indicate he has died. Knapp’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the 58-year-old was fighting for his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike. Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who was college teammates with Knapp and coached with him in Atlanta and Denver, shared the unfortunate news on Thursday that Knapp has died.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking every Philadelphia Eagles tight end on their training camp roster

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) The Philadelphia Eagles have an interesting battle brewing at tight end. Are you looking for someone to play the role of ‘captain obvious’? How’s this for exhilarating journalism? At the time of this story being written and published, the midpoint of July approaches, and Zach Ertz is still a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy