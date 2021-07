Fans of the hit show Yellowstone continue to wait (not so) patiently for specifics on the premiere of season 4. Paramount Network has only confirmed in a teaser video that the show will return in fall 2021 with the promise that "Revenge is worth the wait," but no more specifics have been given. Season 3 ended with the lives of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton and ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom all in peril, and fans are desperate to find out what happens. As they await the new season, viewers continue to dig for clues and answers to the show's biggest questions.