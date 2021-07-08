South Carolina basketball: Frank Martin navigating through NIL changes

New South Carolina center Josh Gray seems more grown up than the average second-year college student — and not just because he’s scraping 7-feet tall. There’s a maturity in his self-assurance, in the way he knows himself. He’s figured out that he’s more on the introverted side of the personality spectrum, and he’s at peace with it, because he knows he’ll open up to his new Gamecocks teammates the more he spends time with them. He knows what’s good for his body, knows that “health is wealth” and hasn’t eaten a bite of fast food in four years.