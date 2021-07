Daimler is the latest automaker to make a massive push for electric vehicles, confirming that it will shift to selling only EVs at the end of the decade. The headline numbers are eye-opening, with the company saying it will spend around $47 billion on its EV plans, which include installing over a half-million charging stations under a Mercedes Me Charge plan. Furthermore, future Mercedes EVs could be capable of traveling over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on a full charge, which is the range the company is targeting for the Vision EQXX vehicle it is currently developing.