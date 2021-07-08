Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender This product covers southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina **CENTER OF ELSA NOW MOVING THROUGH NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover, and Inland Pender * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles northwest of Wilmington NC or about 130 miles north of Myrtle Beach SC - 35.6N 79.0W - Storm Intensity 45 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will accelerate off to the northeast this afternoon. The heavy rain and tornado threat has become minimal and only tropical storm- force winds remain. They too will be diminishing this afternoon. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. If realized, these impacts include: - Unsecured lightweight objects may be blown about. - Some large limbs may break from trees. - Isolated power and communications outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington NC around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.