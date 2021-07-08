Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick County, NC

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender This product covers southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina **CENTER OF ELSA NOW MOVING THROUGH NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover, and Inland Pender * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles northwest of Wilmington NC or about 130 miles north of Myrtle Beach SC - 35.6N 79.0W - Storm Intensity 45 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will accelerate off to the northeast this afternoon. The heavy rain and tornado threat has become minimal and only tropical storm- force winds remain. They too will be diminishing this afternoon. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. If realized, these impacts include: - Unsecured lightweight objects may be blown about. - Some large limbs may break from trees. - Isolated power and communications outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington NC around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wilmington, NC
County
Pender County, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
State
South Carolina State
County
Brunswick County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Coastal Brunswick#Coastal New Hanover#Coastal Pender#Inland New Hanover#Inland Pender#Center Of Elsa#Coastal Georgetown#Coastal Horry#Myrtle Beach Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy