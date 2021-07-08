Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Graham Briefs

Eastern Arizona Courier
 15 days ago

Eastern Arizona Courier, July 3, page 3, Eating away Tamarisk beetle has spread but progress is slow. Tamarisk beetles lay their eggs, which hatch into larvae, then pupate into adult beetles. The insects do this for six or seven generations before the final generation of the season overwinters in the leaves beneath the tree as adult beetles. No tamarisk beetle eggs ever last until the next year. The tamarisk beetle population may travel up to 60 or 70 miles in an entire season across those six or seven generations.

