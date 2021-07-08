Cancel
Indiana State

23 new Indiana State Fair foods we're excited to try

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
WRTV
 14 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been two years since Hoosiers have been able to get all of the good, bad and wacky Indiana State Fair food.

On July 30, the State Fair is back and it's coming with a new variety of sweet and savory treats that alone makes the trip to the fairgrounds on a hot summer day worth it.

All of the following 23 new food items are featured in the "Taste of the Fair" contest and can be voted for as a 2021 favorite by fair-goers. QR-codes will be displayed at each participating stand for folks to use to cast their vote.

Here are the new foods, as explained by the Indiana State Fair:

Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
These Philly Cheesesteak Fries take cheese fries to the next level! Hot, crispy French fries are topped with Miss Piggy’s signature Mr. Beefy’s seasoned Philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, and mild cheddar cheese.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Have your daily dose of caffeine with a scoop of ice cream for good measure. The Iced Coffee Float is a delicious concoction of ice-cold coffee and freshly scooped ice cream, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. *Not available in decaf.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Believe it or not, this dish manages to make macaroni and cheese even more delicious. True to its name, Bacon Mac & Cheese features classic creamy macaroni and cheese and fresh, crispy bacon, mixed together for cheesy-bacon goodness.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
This new item will be exclusively offered at the northside Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent throughout the Fair. This savory Beef Parfait features flavor-packed layers of chopped smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes, and smokey BBQ sauce.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Many have tried the Mac Daddy, but now it’s the Suga Momma’s time to shine! The NEW BBQ Suga Momma features a generous serving of Gobble Gobble’s well-known pulled BBQ turkey sandwiched between two fresh donuts. This sweet and savory mix will have your taste buds working overtime in the best way possible.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
This year’s Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar signature grilled cheese is the Buttermilk Wafflewich. This unique twist on a classic grilled cheese sandwich features two buttermilk waffles grilled to perfection with ooey gooey cheddar and American cheese inside. A side of sweet red pepper relish is offered as the perfect topper to this cheesy treat.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Just when you thought cheesecake couldn’t get any better! This sugary treat features a blend of crispy and creamy fried cheesecake bites topped with powdered sugar and a succulent strawberry drizzle. It’s a slice of heaven in every bite!
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
These mouth-watering wings deliver a sweet taste with a touch of savory, spicy delight. Choose a small or large bucket.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
The Bavarian Cream Puff is an authentic German dessert featuring a light, delicate pastry shell filled with a sweet vanilla cream and topped with powdered sugar or chocolate sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and a cherry on top. Don’t miss out on this delicious delicacy!
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
A hot-and-ready dish you can’t resist! Bison Steak Fajitas feature marinated bison steak with grilled onions and peppers, served on warm flour tortillas with corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, cheese, salsa, and sour cream.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
The Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner makes eating on-the-go easy by conveniently combining three dishes – creamy mac and cheese, coleslaw, and popcorn chicken topped with chives – in a crunchy and delicious waffle cone bowl.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
This new hand-dipped ice cream flavor features a creamy blend of cherry and chocolate ice cream mixed with Bordeaux dark cherries, delicious chocolate fudge, and extra chocolate chunks. It doesn’t get more decadent than this!
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Originating from Cuba, the Media Noche is a sandwich that has served many Puerto Rican families in the United States. Meaning “middle of the night,” the Media Noche gained popularity around the Latin night club scene. This classic Cuban sandwich includes garlicy bread, roasted pork, ham, mustard, Swiss cheese, and sweet pickles.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Looking for a pick-me-up? New to this year’s Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar is a Frozen Mocha Coffee. With a consistency similar to a milkshake, this drink is both decadent and refreshing and pairs perfectly with any delicious Dairy Bar menu item.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
This popsicle is an icy twist on Goodwin’s Pork-N-More’s classic Fruit Twister Shakeup. This delicious frozen treat on a stick features fresh squeezed lemon, oranges, limes, pineapple tidbits, and real slice strawberries. This refreshing treat will taste like paradise!
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
The Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake combines two delicious foods – Fruity Pebbles cereal and a classic funnel cake – for a unique concoction. This dish features a fresh, golden funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, Monroe Concessions’ special icing, and a generous sprinkle of fruity pebbles.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
These adorable Cinni Minnis feature the gooey and delightful center of a cinnamon roll dipped in funnel cake mix, deep fried and served with powdered sugar and a sweet cream cheese topping. Each piece is a sugary bite of heaven!
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Back by popular demand, it’s the Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake! Available at the Dairy Bar, this sought-after shake includes fan-favorite chocolate and salted caramel flavors for the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
The Mac Daddy features a hefty helping of creamy, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth macaroni and cheese topped with Miss Piggy’s signature sweet and savory tender pulled pork drizzled with Gresham Foods’ family recipe Sweet D’s BBQ sauce.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
The Mangonada combines sweet, tart, and savory authentic Latino flavors into a unique drinking experience. Mangonada swirls the bright, tropical flavor of mango puree with a salty kick of chamoy. A sprinkle of Tajín® Clásico Seasoning – a signature Mexican combination of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt – tops off the drink with a mild spicy kick, leaving taste buds with an unforgettably unique experience.The Mangonada combines sweet, tart, and savory authentic Latino flavors into a unique drinking experience. Mangonada swirls the bright, tropical flavor of mango puree with a salty kick of chamoy. A sprinkle of Tajín® Clásico Seasoning – a signature Mexican combination of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt – tops off the drink with a mild spicy kick, leaving taste buds with an unforgettably unique experience.
Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair
Sun King Brewery's Indiana State Fair 2021 beer is inspired by a State Fair classic – funnel cake. Funnel Cake is a pastry ale that is a dark copper brown in color resembling its namesake. Three hundred powdered sugar funnel cakes were put in the kettle during the brewing process along with a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. 6% ABV | 12 IBU

A map highlighting the locations of all of the fair’s food booths will be available on the Indiana State Fair mobile app.

#Mac And Cheese#Cream Cheese#Food Drink#Hoosiers#The State Fair#French#Miss Piggy#The Iced Coffee Float#Bacon Mac Cheese#Bbq#American#German#The Indiana State Fair A#Bison Steak Fajitas#The Media Noche#Puerto Rican#Latin#Cuban#Swiss
