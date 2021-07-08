Cancel
Kansas State

Key lawmaker in Kansas redistricting won't run for Congress

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 14 days ago
The chairman of the Kansas House Redistricting Committee is running for reelection to his legislative seat next year after considering a run for Congress.

State Rep. Chris Croft, an Overland Park Republican, filed the necessary paperwork this week with the Kansas secretary of state's office to seek another two-year term in the Kansas House.

He said Thursday that he decided to seek reelection to the Legislature based on where he believes he can make the most difference.

Croft met in March with the National Republican Congressional Committee's chairman and said he was considering a run for the GOP nomination in the Kansas City-area 3rd Congressional District. The seat is held by the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.

Croft will have a key role when the Legislature redraws political boundaries next year to reflect shifts in population over the past 10 years.

