US envoy warns China 'looking at' new nuclear technologies

By JAMEY KEATEN
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 15 days ago

GENEVA — (AP) — A U.S. diplomat focusing on disarmament said Thursday that China is "looking at" developing naval and aerial autonomous nuclear weapons systems, warning any such development could disrupt strategic stability.

Ambassador Robert Wood, the U.S. envoy to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, said China hasn't developed or been able to weaponize the technology yet. But his comments suggested that China is interested in such so-called “exotic nukes" like nuclear-powered underwater drones and nuclear-powered cruise missiles being developed by Russia.

“This is something they are looking at,” Wood said. “If they were to develop ... these kinds of weapons and aerial systems, this has the potential to change the strategic stability environment in a dynamic way."

The United States doesn't have either type of system.

“This is not where China was 10 years ago,” Wood added, noting the “upward trajectory” that China has been on in the quantity and quality of its weapons systems. “They’re pursuing weapons similar to some of the nuclear-powered delivery systems that the Russians have been pursuing.”

Russia has said its development of such weaponry is aimed at countering the United States' defenses against ballistic missiles. Moscow has expressed concern that such defenses could eventually undermine the viability of its strategic offensive nuclear forces, although Washington insists that its defensive system is designed to protect the U.S. homeland from North Korean missiles, not Russia's or China's.

Asked about Wood's comments on China's interest in developing nuclear-powered cruise missiles and underwater drones, Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, said he hadn't heard any U.S. government official make a similar assertion.

But “it’s not surprising that China would be developing and exploring technologies they see others working on,” Kristensen, an experienced analyst of Chinese, Russian and American nuclear arsenals, wrote in an email.

He noted that developing weapons technology but leaving it on the shelf, rather than deploying it, “is an old trademark of the Chinese.”

Wood's comments are part of a broader push by the United States to draw China into strategic talks. He decried a lack of transparency from Beijing and a shortage of U.S.-China communication along the lines of that between the U.S. and Russia — and the former Soviet Union — for decades.

“Until China sits down with the United States bilaterally, the risk of a devastating arms race will continue to increase — and that’s in the interest of no one,” he said.

___

Robert Burns in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyFox News

China’s Growing Economic And Military Threat

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is travelling to Southeast Asia next week where he will be visiting Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. The Biden administration is looking to strengthen the U.S. role in the region where China holds a large influence and amid tensions and military activities by the communist regime in the South China Sea. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) explains what’s happening in the South China Sea, the latest on the Microsoft Exchange cyber-attack and what he thinks the U.S. and our allies need to do to hold China accountable.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Sasse calls China's Xi a 'coward' after Apple Daily arrest

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “coward” after the former senior editor of the Apple Daily in Hong Kong was arrested. “Chairman Xi is a coward — too afraid of what might happen if a pro-democracy newspaper tells the truth about his Communist Party,” Sasse said in a press release on Wednesday.
Los Alamos, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Nuclear officials discuss modernization of arsenal in online forum

A group of nuclear weapons managers agreed Tuesday that making more plutonium cores for warheads will be key to modernizing the nation’s arsenal as a deterrent against rival countries. But during an online forum, a few of the managers who work at facilities with nuclear weapons programs also delved into...
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

Climate envoy says US, China must end world's 'suicide pact'

LONDON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has called on China to join America in urgently cutting greenhouse gas emissions and described the international alliances that rebuilt Europe after World War II as a model for fighting climate change. Kerry challenged global leaders on Tuesday to accelerate the actions needed to curb rising temperatures. During a speech at London's Kew Gardens, he called climate change a “test of our times” that is as "acute and as existential as any previous one” and he warned, “Time is running out.” Organizers of the next United Nations climate summit are calling the event in Glasgow, Scotland “the world’s last best chance to get runaway climate change under control.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US blames China for hacks, opening new front in cyber offensive

The United States and its foreign allies on Monday accused China of widespread malfeasance in cyberspace, including through a massive hack of Microsoft’s email system and other ransomware attacks, a dramatic escalation in the increasingly urgent attempt by the Biden administration to stave off further breaches. CNN’s Alex Marquardt reports.
MilitarySlate

Let’s Not Get Into a Nuclear Arms Race With China

For several months now, American generals and admirals have been pushing hard on two big themes: the need to counter China’s growing military power and, separately, the need to “modernize” the U.S. nuclear arsenal—i.e., to build new missiles, bombers, and submarines as replacements and upgrades for the existing, aging models.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Japan warns of Taiwan crisis, growing risks from US-China rivalry

Tokyo — Growing military tensions around Taiwan as well as economic and technological rivalry between China and the United States threaten peace and stability in East Asia as the regional power balance shifts in Beijing's favor, Japan said in its annual defense white paper. "It is necessary that we pay...
Foreign PolicyBBC

US warns businesses over China's Xinjiang province

The US has issued a tough new warning to companies about doing business in China's Xinjiang province. American firms that still have supply chain and investment ties in the region were told they "could run a high risk of violating US law." Washington cited evidence of genocide and other human...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

The risk of a war over Taiwan is growing. Here’s how to deter Beijing.

With the Chinese Communist Party ramping up its threats to take back Taiwan by force if necessary, alarm is growing within the U.S. military. Speaking about China exercising a “military option” against Taiwan, Rear Adm. Michael Studeman, chief intelligence officer of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in early July: “To us, it’s only a matter of time, not a matter of ‘if.’” His now-boss, Adm. John C. Aquilino, told the Senate this year, “My opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think.” The previous Indo-Pacific commander, Adm. Philip Davidson, said in March that China could be prepared to seize Taiwan by force by 2027.

