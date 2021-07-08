Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Paso City Council to Hold In-Person Meeting

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 14 days ago
PASO ROBLES – A Paso Robles City Council meeting is scheduled for Thursday Jul. 8 with open session starting at 6:30 p.m.

For the first time in over a year, the meeting will be held in person at the Library/Conference Center Council Chamber 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

Per the agenda:

“Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely. To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at prcity.com/youtube, and call (805)865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the Council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. If attending the meeting in person, please submit all speaker cards and correspondence for City Council to the City Clerk.”

AGENDA SCHEDULE

PRESENTATIONS

  1. Citizen Commendations
  2. Central Coast Community Energy Presentation

CONSENT CALENDAR

  1. Approval of City Council Meeting Minutes from 06/15/2021
  2. Receipt of Warrant Register
  3. Receipt of Advisory Body Minutes
  4. Termination of Local Emergency Regarding COVID-19
  5. Authorization of Continuing Emergency Action to Repair Fire Station 2
  6. Approval of Geographic Information Systems–Enterprise Software Purchase and Implementation
  7. Approval of BW Research Contract – Economic and Fiscal Impacts Services for Potential Development at Estrella Boys School
  8. Amending the Development Impact Fee Exemption List to include City Recognized Non-Profit Community Organizations and Adding the Boys & Girls Club and Youth Arts Foundation to the List of Recognized Non-Profit Community Organizations Exempt from Development Impact Fees
  9. Approval of Oak Tree Removal Permit 21-06 – Removal of One Coast Live Oak Tree at 900 30th Street / APN 008-073-001
  10. Award of Contract to Repair and Resurface Centennial Park Tennis Courts
  11. Approval of Appointment of Mindy Dierks to fill a Vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee
  12. Approval of Award of Construction Agreements for the Zones 4D & 4G Pavement Rehabilitation Project

PUBLIC HEARINGS

  1. Public Hearing and Adoption of 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
  2. Paso Robles Gateway Annexation (ANX 16-01 / GPA 17-03) Re-adoption of a Resolution of Application to reinitiate proceedings for annexation of the unincorporated area known as the Paso Robles Gateway Property

DISCUSSION ITEMS

  1. Downtown Parking Program Senior Permit
  2. Consideration of Accelerating Country Club Neighborhood Road Repairs (Zone 4E)
  3. American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
  4. City Council Meeting Audiovisual Options

The full agenda can be read here.

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

