Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lSRT_0arDSGpj00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Biden said in a speech to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war. “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country. The administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it’s an “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution.”

“How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?” Biden said to those calling for the U.S. to extend the military operation. He added, “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome."

Biden said he didn't trust the Taliban but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.

Before his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials always anticipated an “uptick” in violence and greater turmoil as the U.S. withdrawal moved forward. She added that prolonging U.S. military involvement, considering former President Donald Trump had already agreed to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops.

“The question fundamentally facing him was after 20 years was he going to commit more American troops to a civil war in Afghanistan,” Psaki said.

Biden said it was “highly unlikely” that one government will control Afghanistan after the U.S. pullout, and urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban.

The president added that there is no “mission accomplished” moment as the U.S. war comes to an end.

“The mission was accomplished in that we got Osama bin Laden and terrorism is not emanating from that part of the world," he said.

U.S. forces earlier this week vacated Bagram Airfield — the U.S. epicenter of the conflict to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. that triggered the war.

Remaining U.S. troops are now concentrated in Kabul, the capital. The Pentagon said the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, is expected to end his tour of duty later this month as final arrangements are made for a reduced U.S. military mission.

Biden in recent days has bristled at reporters when asked about the drawdown and the security situation in Afghanistan. Asked last week at an event to highlight a strong jobs report whether he was concerned that the Afghan government could fall in a matter of months, he didn’t hide his annoyance.

Biden, answering questions from reporters after his remarks on Thursday, said that Kabul falling to the Taliban would not be an acceptable outcome. But the president also pushed back against the notion that such a scenario was certain.

“Do I trust the Taliban? No," Biden said. “But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of conducting war.”

Biden continues to face pressure from congressional lawmakers to offer further detail on how he intends to go about assisting thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. military as translators, drivers and in other jobs who are now fearful they will be targets of the Taliban once the U.S. withdrawal is complete.

The White House says the administration has identified U.S. facilities outside of the continental United States, as well as third countries, where evacuated Afghans would potentially stay while their visa applications are processed. Biden added that 2,500 Afghans have been granted special immigrant visas since he took office in January.

“Our message to those women and men is clear,” Biden said. “There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose. We will stand with you, just as you stood with us.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War In Afghanistan#Taliban#Ap#Americans#Bagram Airfield#Al Qaida#Pentagon#Afghans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

AP fact-check: Biden goes too far in assurances on vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden offered an absolute guarantee Wednesday that people who get their COVID-19 vaccines are completely protected from infection, sickness and death from the coronavirus. The reality is not that cut and dried. The vaccines are extremely effective but “breakthrough” infections do occur and the delta...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

House Votes to Evacuate More Afghan Allies as US War Ends

The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to allow in thousands more of the Afghans who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war, citing the urgency of protecting those on-the-ground allies from Taliban retaliation as the U.S. military withdrawal enters its final weeks. Florida Republican and Vietnam war veteran Rep. Neal Dunn...
POTUSNewsweek

U.S. Carries Out Multiple Airstrikes to Support Afghan Forces as They Fight Taliban

The U.S. carried out multiple airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces as they fight the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported. The move comes as the U.S. phases out its troop withdrawal from the country that President Joe Biden said will be complete by Aug. 31. A defense official said more than four U.S. airstrikes occurred Wednesday and Thursday and at least two targeted military equipment that the Taliban stole from Afghan forces.
POTUSCNN

Biden says full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as the end of August

(CNN) — To date, more than 339 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to give people protection from the coronavirus; several studies show that the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States work and are safe; and the government continues to give them out in schools and at ball fields, and yet, not one has been formally approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
POTUSWashingtonExaminer

What was wrong with Biden’s $715 billion Pentagon budget

The Senate Armed Services Committee has set down a bipartisan marker, adding $25 billion to President Joe Biden’s proposed $715 billion defense budget. The Pentagon said it was adequate to both defend the nation now and to transform the U.S. military to fight future wars.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CNN

Biden showed the Black community he gets it

(CNN) — "It's a simple basic proposition" President Joe Biden said Wednesday night during his CNN town hall, arguing that getting a Covid-19 vaccine was an easy decision. After all, he reminded us, more than 600,000 Americans have died, more people than in all the US wars combined. Riffing off stats, Biden told the invite-only crowd at at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, that recent data on Covid-19 deaths tells us that an overwhelming majority of them are of people who have not been vaccinated.
POTUSNBC News

U.S. is still carrying out airstrikes against Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military has conducted a half-dozen airstrikes against the Taliban in the past 30 days, including several since the symbolic end of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan with the departure ceremony for the U.S. commander last week, two defense officials said. The officials said the U.S. conducted two...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's confused China policy

President Joe Biden ’s China policy is a paradox of his own making. On the one hand, the president has insisted that the United States will compete with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) when necessary, and has described that competition in stark terms: democracy versus authoritarianism. On the other, Biden has identified climate change as “the number one issue facing humanity” — one that demands a global response from the world’s leading polluters, including Beijing.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

First Trump, now Biden: Ukraine feels jilted by its American ally

WASHINGTON — The White House said Wednesday it invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet President Joe Biden next month, but the visit will come later than Kyiv had hoped, reinforcing a perception in Ukraine that a country pressured by the last U.S. president is also getting less than favored treatment from the new one.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

US carries out first airstrike in Somalia since Biden took office

The US military on Tuesday carried out an airstrike against terrorist militants in Somalia — the first such strike in the country since President Joe Biden took office in January. The airstrike targeted al Shabaab fighters in the city of Galkayo, which is in the central part of the country...

Comments / 0

Community Policy