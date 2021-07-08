Kiefer Sutherland Cast as Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime's 'The First Lady'

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 18. All times are Eastern. The End (Showtime, 8 p.m., series premiere): It’s the beginning of The End, a dark new Australian comedy from Sam Strauss (who’s also writing on the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers) starring Harriet Walter, Frances O’Connor, Ingrid Torelli, Morgan Davis, Noni Hazlehurst, and Luke Arnold. Walter stars as the widowed Edie, who attempts suicide in the bracing first hour of the series. The End carefully explores Edie’s deep wells of grief and the chasm between her and her daughter Kate (O’Connor), a doctor who works in palliative care at an Australian hospice—and therefore wrestles with these end-of-life questions on a regular basis—while giving both women a chance to act out. Strauss ventures through incredibly complicated territory in this brilliant, meditative 10-part series, with mordant tone firmly in place. Despite its title, The End takes a look at everything that came before Edie’s decision, as well as the numerous times she and Kate have been on opposite sides of a debate. Walter gives one of the year’s best performances, so prepare yourself for The End.