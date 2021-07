In Hawaiʻi, people talk a lot about who has got the best local grinds—slang for food. It is a contentious subject because, in the Islands, we love our food!. And while it may surprise Mainland visitors, 7-Eleven holds a very special place in the hearts—and tummies—of kamaʻāina (longtime residents). Yes, we know there are 7-Eleven’s outside of Hawaiʻi. The chain is exceptionally popular in Japan, and stores are scattered across North America as well as having a presence on an international level. But—and this is a big but—nowhere does it like 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi.