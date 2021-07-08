Cancel
Erika Jayne May Have to Pay Tom Girardi’s Former Clients in Embezzlement Case

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the details of her split from husband Tom Girardi emerge on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne continues to be dragged further into the disgraced lawyer’s legal troubles. A judge ruled on July 6 that three of Girardi’s former clients can pursue collections for the $11 million Girardi promised them after a settlement, according to People. Girardi is facing multiple claims of embezzlement related to his work with the law firm Girardi Keese. The new ruling lifts stays on collecting from both Girardi’s assets and the firm, which is under investigation after filing for bankruptcy in 2020 — a month after Jayne filed for divorce. She is of interest in the matter because of the reported $20 million in loans from Girardi Keese given to her businesses. The former clients seeking the money are Joseph, Jaime, and Kathleen Ruigomez, for whom Girardi won a 2013 settlement against Pacific Gas & Electric after Joseph experienced a near-fatal gas explosion on the job. Girardi allegedly promised to invest the undisclosed settlement and disburse it to the clients in monthly payments, but he stopped making these payments; the Ruigomez family say they were promised $11 million. (Joseph spoke in the recent ABC News documentary special The Housewife and The Hustler.) They are now claiming that a portion of the $20 million lent to Jayne’s businesses could have been from the $11 million they were promised by Girardi.

www.vulture.com

