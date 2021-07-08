The 11 Best Cider Cocktails You Need To Make Right Now

As soon as I saw this five-ingredient dinner submitted by a reader named Arielle, I knew exactly why it was a winner. To begin with, look how hard each ingredient is working to earn its place. The lemon is on double-duty — offering both zest for the tapenade and juice for the spinach. The green olives immediately dispel any argument against a chicken breast dinner being flavorless, lending a maximum amount of bang-for-the-buck, flavor-wise. (“My husband, who says boneless skinless breasts are boring, actually likes this dinner,” says Arielle.) And by using the same grill pan to cook both the chicken and the spinach, she’s not only saving herself a big-ticket item to clean up, she’s taking advantage of any chicken bits and fat left in the pan to flavor the spinach.
