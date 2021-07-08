Cancel
Lumos Diagnostics raises $46.8M in Australian IPO

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 14 days ago

Sarasota, Fla.-based Lumos (which has its corporate head offices in Melbourne, Australia), a fully integrated developer and manufacturer of custom point-of-care diagnostic tests, was admitted to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with trading commencing after July 5 thanks to the IPO, according to a news release. The company said top-tier...

