Lumos Diagnostics raises $46.8M in Australian IPO

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, announced its receipt today of a $28.3 million purchase order from Bio-Manguinhos for the purchase of Chembio's DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021 to support the urgent needs of Brazil's Ministry of Health in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is designed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, which indicates an active COVID-19 infection, in only 20 minutes using a minimally invasive nasal swab. Chembio's delivery of the full number of tests covered by the purchase order may be affected by limitations of Chembio's supply chain, staffing, and liquidity, and other matters outside Chembio's control.