Florida man finds $1 million lottery ticket while cleaning his house
Imagine this. You’re cleaning up around your house during the long 4th of July weekend, and stumble upon an old Powerball ticket that happened to be a $1 million winner. That’s exactly what happened to Kenneth Morgan of Jacksonville, UPI reports. Morgan told the Florida Lottery that he had bought that ticket back in April from a Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville, and he forgot about putting it in a drawer.www.audacy.com
