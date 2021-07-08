2021 Concacaf Gold Cup: Schedule, where to watch on TV & live stream
The 2021 Gold Cup edition kicks off with El Salvador against Curacao, followed by Mexico versus Trinidad and Tobago. The competition will take place in three major cities in the United States before reaching the final on 1 August in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the stadium sold out in record time. Each country participating has been divided into four groups, with four countries in each division playing each other in three group stage games before the knockout round begin.www.90min.com
