Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup: Schedule, where to watch on TV & live stream

By Lizzy Becherano
90min.com
 14 days ago

The 2021 Gold Cup edition kicks off with El Salvador against Curacao, followed by Mexico versus Trinidad and Tobago. The competition will take place in three major cities in the United States before reaching the final on 1 August in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the stadium sold out in record time. Each country participating has been divided into four groups, with four countries in each division playing each other in three group stage games before the knockout round begin.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2021 Concacaf Gold Cup#Costa Rica#Haiti#Jamaica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsCBS Sports

USA Softball vs. Mexico: Watch 2021 Tokyo Olympics; live stream, TV channel, time, odds

The USA Softball Women's National Team is back on the world stage at the Tokyo Olympics. The 2020 games are Team USA's fifth Olympic appearance and first since 2008, after the sport was left out of the London 2012 Summer Olympics and the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. The opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Games are taking place Friday, but Team USA began the campaign for softball gold on Tuesday when they defeated Italy, 2-0. M.
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
SoccerPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch 2021 Gold Cup soccer today: Jamaica vs. Suriname, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe live stream, start time, TV channel (Monday, July 12)

The 2021 Gold Cup continues Monday with another set of matches as Jamaica takes on Suriname in the early evening match and Costa Rica facing Guadeloupe in the late match. The matches open up the group stage for each team, but does include a Guadeloupe squad that made its way through the preliminaries thanks to a tie against Guatamela and a win over the Bahamas. Jamaica comes in as one of the more heavily favored teams in the tournament and is scene as a threat to the primary contenders like Mexico and the United States.
MLSPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch USA vs. Haiti: Live stream, start time, TV channel (2021 Gold Cup)

The United States men’s soccer team begins its quest for a Gold Cup title on Sunday night in Kansas City versus Haiti. USA manager Gregg Berhalter has put together a squad filled with youth for the tournament, including strikers Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Giaocchini (Caen) and Matthew Hoppe (Schalke). Both teams are a part of Group B, along with Canada and Martinique.
SoccerPosted by
MassLive.com

Gold Cup 2021: El Salvador vs. Curacao - Start time, live stream, TV channel, where to watch

El Salvador will look to kick off their Gold Cup campaign on a winning note on Saturday when they face Curacao in their opening fixture from Toyota Stadium in Dallas. La Selecta dropped their final tuneup game last weekend 1-0 to Qatar, while Curacao were officially eliminated from CONCACAF World Cup qualifying last month, drawing 0-0 with Panama and losing 2-1 on aggregate.
Soccer90min.com

'Best in History' - Neymar Hails Lionel Messi Following Copa America Win

Brazilian superstar, Neymar has hailed Argentinian record Ballon d'Or award winner, Lionel Messi asn "the biggest and best in history" following their loss to Argentina in the final of the Copa America on Sunday. Neymar who is understood to be a good friend of Messi admitted that while losing was...
Soccer90min.com

Argentina Legend Claims Lionel Messi Will "Never Be Diego Maradona" Despite Copa America Win

Argentinean footballing icon Mario Kempes has insisted Lionel Messi cannot be compared to Diego Maradona despite leading the nation to Copa America glory last weekend. Messi finally ended his international trophy drought claiming a long-awaited maiden Copa America triumph against Brazil, leaving the World Cup as the only major honour he is yet to win with his country. But Kempes has claimed that despite all his achievements, Messi will always remain in the shadow of the late Maradona.
Soccerchatsports.com

Colombia vs. Peru Live Stream: Watch Copa América Third-Place Match Online, TV, Time

Colombia and Peru have their Copa América journeys come to an end on Friday night in Brasilia, when the meet in the third-place game of the tournament. Few teams strive to play in a third-place match in any competition, but there is a medal on the line and a source of pride to bring back to World Cup qualifying when it resumes for the victor.
MLS90min.com

United States vs Martinique: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The United States men’s national team faces Martinique on Thursday in their second group stage match of the 2021 Gold Cup. The United States enter the match after defeating Haiti 1-0 in their tournament opener, where young Major League Soccer players debuted with the senior team. Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio and Colorado Rapids defender Sam Vines established themselves as two figures to watch out for, doing well enough against Haiti to expect a spot in the starting lineup.
Swimming & SurfingPalm Beach Interactive

How to watch Olympic swimming 400 freestyle, 400 IM, 4x100 freestyle relay finals on TV, live stream

The first major medals at the Tokyo Olympics will be awarded in the pool Saturday night (well, Sunday morning in Japan). Four gold medals will be at play, including the first attempt for Katie Ledecky, who will look to add to her five Olympic golds in the 400-meter freestyle. Two swimmers with Florida ties also will have a chance at medals: former UF Gator Natalie Hinds in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay and current junior Kieran Smith in the men's 400-meter free.
Soccerchatsports.com

Mexico vs Guatemala: Kick off time, live stream, Lineups for 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup soccer

Mexico, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador national football team, Caribbean, Mexico national football team, Rogelio Funes Mori, Alan Pulido. Mexico will be looking to bounce back after a shock draw against the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago. Guatemala will also look to play spoilers to the tournament favorites after falling 2-0 to El Salvador in Frisco, Texas on matchday one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy