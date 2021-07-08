Make Waves with 'Breakwaters', a New Survival Game Coming 2021

Do you remember Goat Simulator, the random sandbox game where you played as a goat and went around causing mass destruction? Yeah, DoubleMoose Games are the developers of that, and also a brand new humorous sandbox game called “Just Die Already.” This is a game in which you take control of one of (currently) four characters. These characters are retired elderly people who live in a near future where people are no longer having children. This means that no one is around to pay out pensions, or cover any living costs for those that physically can’t work anymore, or afford to pay their own living costs, so they have no choice but to fight to survive on their own. So, is Just Die Already even worth it? Well, I got my hands on a review copy of the game, and I have to say…I’m not all that impressed.