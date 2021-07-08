Stanley council looks to improve city park
Stanley city leaders are gathering information about much it will cost and what grants are available to make handicap-accessible improvements at the city park. Mayor Steve Botti said he and the council want to install a flush toilet that meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards and a walking path that connects it to a parking area. To replace the pit toilet that’s currently at the park, Botti said a sewer connection will have to be installed.www.postregister.com
