Stanley, ID

Stanley council looks to improve city park

By Hunter Diehl Challis Messenger
Post Register
 15 days ago

Stanley city leaders are gathering information about much it will cost and what grants are available to make handicap-accessible improvements at the city park. Mayor Steve Botti said he and the council want to install a flush toilet that meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards and a walking path that connects it to a parking area. To replace the pit toilet that’s currently at the park, Botti said a sewer connection will have to be installed.

