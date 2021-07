Due to a water main break, the West Lake Estates, Emerald Park, and Casino Beach areas in Storm Lake are under a boil advisory until further notice. The City of Storm Lake was informed of the water main break at approximately 8am today (Mon). Residents in the advisory areas should not use any water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or cooking. Water should be boiled for at least a full minute, and then the water should be allowed to cool prior to using. Residents may also choose to use bottled water during the boil advisory.