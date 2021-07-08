Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

IFC Films, Bankside Films Backing Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet' Starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie (EXCLUSIVE)

NewsTimes
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Flux Gourmet,” the new film from Peter Strickland, will be released by IFC Films in North America. The movie, which is backed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear/Metrol Technology, quietly wrapped production. The cast, which has not previously been announced, includes Asa Butterfield of “Sex Education” fame and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Asa Butterfield
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifc Films#Gourmet#Ifc Films#Sex Education#A24#North American#Red Breast Productions#Lunapark Pictures#Blue Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Totem Films Boards Patricia Mazuy’s ‘Bowling Saturne’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Totem Films has boarded “Bowling Saturne,” the latest film from celebrated French director Patricia Mazuy. The pic, which is now in post-production, is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police...
MoviesSFGate

Radar Films Reteams With 'Deep House' Helmers on 'North Sentinel;' More Big Projects in Pipeline (EXCLUSIVE)

Radar Films, the Mediawan-owned production banner, is reteaming with “The Deep House” filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo on “North Sentinel.” The well-established company, which is headed by Clement Miserez and Matthieu Warter, is developing several other English-language projects including a genre twist on “The Phantom of the Opera” directed by Xavier Gens (“The Divide”).
MoviesSFGate

Les Films Pelleas Readies Female-Driven Slate With New Films By Justine Triet, Danielle Arbid, Katell Quillevere (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s “Anais in Love” at Cannes’ Critics Week, is powering a female-driven slate with new projects by Justine Trier (“Sibyl”), Katell Quillévéré (“Heal the Living”) and Danielle Arbid (“Suzanne et Osmane”). “Anatomie d’une chute” marks Triet’s follow up to “Sibyl,” which...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Michael Gentile's Paris-Based The Film to Produce 'Farewell Caracas,' 'Et Maintenant, Le Feu,' Julie Delpy's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gentile’s Paris-based The Film, the banner behind Julie Delpy’s upcoming show “On the Verge,” is developing a string of projects with emerging filmmakers, notably Yaël Cojot-Goldberg’s “Farewell Caracas” and Mehdi Fikri’s drama “Et maintenant, le feu.”. The company is also producing Danielle Arbid’s “Des châteaux qui brûlent,” based on...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Netflix Picks Up Worldwide Rights to Horror Film 'Curs>r,' Starring Asa Butterfield

Netflix has acquired the global rights to Toby Meakins’ horror thriller “Curs>r,” starring Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education”), Iola Evans (“Carnival Row”) and Eddie Marsan. The deal was negotiated by producer and financier Anton (“Greenland: Migration,” “His Dark Materials”) and Stigma Films. More from Variety. The film, a dark twist on...
MoviesNewsTimes

'John and the Hole' Trailer Reveals Disturbing Story of Boy Holding His Family Hostage in a Literal Hole (EXCLUSIVE)

Pascual Sisto’s “John and the Hole” — a psychological portrait of a disaffected teenager — has had a circuitous road to the screen. The movie, Sisto’s feature debut, was selected for last year’s Cannes Film Festival, which was, of course, canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January, after which it was bought by IFC Films.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Deauville American Film Fest to Reteam With Cannes and Launch French Films Strand (EXCLUSIVE)

The Deauville American Film Festival is set to reteam with Cannes to showcase five movies that have played on the Croisette during its next edition and will launch a mini-strand dedicated to anticipated French movies. Cannes joined forces with Deauville last year following the cancellation of its physical edition due to the pandemic. The partnership allowed Deauville to host world premieres for nine movies that were part of the Cannes 2020 official selection, including Maiwenn’s “DNA” and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar’s “A Good Man.” The initiative was a big success for Deauville, and it also worked well for local distributors who were able to...
MoviesDeadline

Bankside Inks Development Deal With ‘The Babadook’ Producer Causeway Films

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales company Bankside Film has inked a development overhead deal with Sydney-based production company Causeway Films, which has credits including Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook and The Nightingale. The agreement will see Bankside provide development finance in exchange for a first look on international sales rights and production finance....
MoviesNewsTimes

How a Pivotal Scene in 'The Green Knight' Took Over a Year to Edit

A key sequence in David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” took more than a year to work on in the editing room. Not only did the director-editor have to define the movie’s character arcs, but he had to build tension and set up the epic quest that propels the story. Lowery,...
MoviesNewsTimes

Cannes Cinefondation Section Won by 'The Salamander Child'

“The Salamander Child” by Belgian director Theo Degen, hailing from the INSAS film school, was named as the top prize winner at the Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation student film section. The announcement was greeted by vigorous applause and widespread approval. The jury comprising Tunisian writer, Kaouther Ben Hania, Swedish writer-actor-director,...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Toronto Film Festival to open with ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

The adaptation of Broadway hit and Tony-winner “Dear Evan Hansen,” Edgar Wright’s ’60s London-themed “Last Night in Soho,” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” are just a few of the major films coming to the Toronto International Film Festival this September. Organizers on Tuesday unveiled a robust slate of premieres...
TV & VideosSFGate

Avalon Powers Up Film-TV Production, Services (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Avalon is transforming from a prestige producer-distributor into an industrial force. Founded by CEO Stefan Schmitz in 1996, Avalon has carved a reputation most recently for producing and releasing in Spain Carla Simon’s “Summer 1993,” a Berlin 2017 First Feature Award winner. It produced Clara Roquet’s Cannes Critics’ Week entry “Libertad.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Set for Venice Film Festival Jury

Multiple Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao, whose “Nomadland” launched from the Venice Film Festival last year, is set to return to Venice as a member of the upcoming fest’s main jury which will comprise four women and three men. As previously announced, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, another recent multiple Oscars winner, will preside over the Venice jury of the event’s upcoming edition. They will be serving jury duty on the Lido alongside French actor Virginie Efira, who most recently starred in Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta”; the U.K.’s Cynthia Erivo, who plays Aretha Franklin in the third season of National Geographic’s “Genius” series;...

Comments / 0

Community Policy