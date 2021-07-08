3 Tips to Leading a Fast-Growing, Remote Team

For Joshua Aikens, there’s no putting Pandora back in the box when it comes to remote work. He’s chief of staff at Zonos, a St. George-based e-commerce company. The business has grown significantly during the pandemic, from 34 employees at the start of 2020 to 96 employees today. They were all forced into remote work when the lock-down began. Aikens said he had little understanding of how to best manage a virtual office. He had heard about a course called the Remote Online Initiative — or ROI — through Utah State University. It trains employees, entrepreneurs and business leaders how to make remote work better. But it wasn’t until he saw his office was likely to close that he tried it.