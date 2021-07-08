Is Two Better Than One When Deciding on Your Colorado Wedding Photographer?

Photographs of spectacular storms have been around for a while, but in this age of increasingly extreme weather, they can capture the fury of nature perfectly. For storm chaser, photographer, and Emmy-winning videographer Mike Olbinski, they have been a lifelong passion and started, quite literally, with a lightning bolt. Since discovering just over a decade ago that he could chase storms instead of waiting for them to come to the edge of his Arizona neighborhood, he has found his work—pictures and time lapses of supercells, tornados, lightning, and dust storms—in demand. They’ve appeared in advertising (Lamborghini and Allstate), film (Thor: The Dark World), music videos (Pearl Jam and Blake Shelton), science communications (Al Gore), media (BBC, National Geographic), and even a bourbon company in Tennessee. “It’s been insane,” says the Phoenix-born-and-bred photographer. “I got into this and still do it because I love it. But it’s amazing what people are looking for out there.”
