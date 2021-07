McDonald's has just announced two additional steps to increasing its diversity efforts, and this time, it starts with its suppliers. As QSR Web explains, McDonald's and more than 20 of its largest suppliers in the U.S. will make a Mutual Commitment to Diversity Equity and Inclusion (MCDEI), and become accountable to making progress in increasing a culture of inclusion and dismantling barriers to economic opportunities. McDonald's also pledged to make a 10% increase in purchases from diverse-owned suppliers. In 2020, the fast food chain purchased around 23% out of $14 billion of its U.S. supplies from diverse-owned suppliers, and plans to increase that to 25% (or $3.5 billion) by 2025 (via Nation's Restaurant News).