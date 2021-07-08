Netflix, Shonda Rhimes Extend Deal to Include Feature Films, Gaming and Virtual Reality Content

Season two of the Max Original LOVE LIFE, a romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, focuses on “Marcus Watkins” (Emmy® nominee and executive producer (William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. The new season is currently in production in New York.