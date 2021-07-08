Cancel
MLB

Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses another bullpen

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeverino (elbow/groin) threw another bullpen Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Severino resumed mound work Saturday, and he was able to throw off the bullpen mound a second time Wednesday. If he feels good following Wednesday's throwing session, the right-hander could face hitters as early as this weekend. Severino's rehab from Tommy John surgery was delayed in mid-June due to a Grade 2 groin strain, but he could begin a rehab assignment in the near future if he remains on track in his recovery.

