Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses another bullpen

A security guard at Yankee Stadium took out a fan who ran on the field during Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. It feels like it goes without saying that if you are a fan at a game and decide to run onto the field of play, it is not going to end well for you. By that, we mean tackled by security and taken away in handcuffs. Well, one ticket holder felt bold during Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.