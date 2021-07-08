Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Tony Santillan: Recalled by Reds

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Santillan was recalled by the Reds on Thursday. Santillan will be taking the roster spot that had belonged to Sonny Gray (ribs), who hit the injured list in a corresponding move. It doesn't look as though he'll be taking Gray's spot in the rotation, however, as Gray just pitched Wednesday and won't see his turn come up again until after the All-Star break. Santillan is unlikely to have much fantasy value as a reliever, as his solid 3.78 ERA in four starts this season comes with a roughly average 24.4 percent strikeout rate and a poor 1.68 WHIP.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBWKRC

Reds pitcher Gray goes back on injured list, Santillan called up as bullpen arm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray has returned to the injured list. The right-hander missed most of June with a groin injury and back issues. He returned on July 2 and started twice, but is out again with a rib cage strain. Reliever Tony Santillan has been called up from Louisville to take his place on the roster.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB trade rumors: Latest updates on Mariners’ Mitch Haniger, Twins’ Nelson Cruz, Royals’ Whit Merrifield

Here’s a quick roundup of MLB trade rumors making news with the July 30 trade deadline just eight days away. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that “One rival executive believes (the Mariners) will need to be ‘blown away’ to trade outfielder Mitch Haniger, but the expectation remains they will listen to offers on Haniger, third baseman Kyle Seager and any pitcher signed to one-year contracts, most notably right-handed Kendall Graveman.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Matt McLain: Goes 17th overall to Reds

The Reds have selected McLain with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. As with most college shortstops with good hit tools, McClain's profile is otherwise lacking in clear impact potential. He can handle shortstop but may fit better at second base or center field. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, there are concerns about how much power will come with what could be a high batting average. When he hits a home run, he is typically top-spinning a grooved fastball up in the zone or hitting a wall scraper to the opposite field. He hit .333/.434/.579 with nine home runs, nine steals (on 10 attempts) and a 34:34 K:BB in 47 games as a junior at UCLA. If the hit tool is as good as advertised, McClain's defensive versatility and plus speed will allow him to play almost every day and chip in around 20 steals. However, a potential swing change in pro ball designed to unlock more power could compromise his hit tool, so the eventual offensive output is fluid.
Albion, NEColumbus Telegram

Albion power eliminates Reds

The Albion lineup pounded out six extra-base hits and had too much firepower for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds to match in Monday's 12-9 back-and-forth Albion win in the Area Tournament semifinals. OWA had leads of 2-0 and 4-3 early on, tied it 8-8 in the top of the...
MLBBoston Herald

Hanging up, playing ball and dancing in the street: Red Sox recall draft-day memories

In June 2006, Adam Ottavino’s lifelong dream was on the other line. An elite prospect at Northeastern, Ottavino was following the first round of the MLB Draft, then an untelevised event held via conference call. According to the call, the Dodgers were on the clock at 26th overall, four spots ahead of the Cardinals, who had contacted Ottavino to say they’d take him at No. 30. He scoffed.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jay Allen: Picked 30th overall by Reds

The Reds have selected Allen with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. A 6-foot, 190-pound prep outfielder from Florida, Allen played football and basketball in high school, but his future appears to be on the baseball diamond. He is athletic and has average or better tools across the board, but he isn't a freak athlete, posting just above-average run times over the past year. His right-handed swing and approach at the plate are solid, but it's not clear if he will hit enough to be an everyday player, or if he will be fast enough to stick in center field. He has a chance to grow into plus raw power.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Set to work at SS during rehab

Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that he expects Senzel (knee) to play both center field and shortstop when he likely begins a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds' decision not to make shortstop a priority this offseason has come back to...
MLBsunny95.com

Brewers 5, Reds 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the 5-3. The Brewers boosted their NL Central lead to seven games over the Reds. The matchup marked the first of seven straight games between the top two teams in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Matheu Nelson: Drafted 35th overall by Reds

The Reds have selected Nelson with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. This draft is very light on impactful college hitting, and while Nelson has plenty of flaws, few college hitters were as productive as Florida State's catcher in 2021. He hit .330/.436/.773 with 23 home runs in 53 games. His 24.5 percent strikeout rate is a pretty big red flag, especially given that this was the first time he logged an OPS north of .900 in college and was particularly poor with a wood bat (.513 OPS) in the Cape Cod League in 2019. He has a chance to stick at catcher, thanks to plus arm strength, and if catching doesn't work, he wouldn't profile anywhere other than designated hitter, as he is one of the worst athletes expected to come off the board in the first few rounds. Nelson turns 23 in January, so he will need to hit the ground running in pro ball to avoid becoming an afterthought in dynasty leagues.
MLBwsau.com

Reds Shutout Brewers on Friday

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Willy Adames continued his recent tear but the Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t scrape together a run in a 2-0 loss to Cincinnati on Friday. Adames finished 2-3 with a walk and a double to lead the offensive charge. Joc Peterson added two singles in four plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gio Urshela: Going through COVID-19 protocols

Urshela is going through the league's COVID-19 protocols Thursday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. The Yankees already had three players test positive for the virus and land on the COVID injured list earlier in the day, and Urshela, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka could follow to the shelf if positive tests are confirmed. Thursday's matchup with the Red Sox has already been postponed due to the outbreak. Urshela will be away from the team for at least 10 days if he returns a positive result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy