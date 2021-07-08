Reds' Tony Santillan: Recalled by Reds
Santillan was recalled by the Reds on Thursday. Santillan will be taking the roster spot that had belonged to Sonny Gray (ribs), who hit the injured list in a corresponding move. It doesn't look as though he'll be taking Gray's spot in the rotation, however, as Gray just pitched Wednesday and won't see his turn come up again until after the All-Star break. Santillan is unlikely to have much fantasy value as a reliever, as his solid 3.78 ERA in four starts this season comes with a roughly average 24.4 percent strikeout rate and a poor 1.68 WHIP.www.cbssports.com
