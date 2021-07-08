Reds' Sonny Gray: Placed on injured list

Gray (2-4) earned the win Wednesday against Kansas City after tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks while fanning seven. Gray completed seven innings for just the second time this season and delivered a strong performance across the board, limiting the walks once again and fanning at least seven for the fourth time over his last six outings. The veteran owns an excellent 2.56 ERA with a 41:9 K:BB across 31.2 innings during that six-game stretch. He heads into the break riding his best stretch of form so far this season.