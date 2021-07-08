Reds' Sonny Gray: Placed on injured list
Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a rib cage strain. Gray lasted seven innings for the second time this year in Wednesday's win over the Royals, but he apparently sustained a rib injury that will land him back on the injured list ahead of the All-Star break. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return shortly after the All-Star break remains to be seen. Right-hander Tony Santillan was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.www.cbssports.com
