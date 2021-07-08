Cancel
Reds' Sonny Gray: Placed on injured list

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a rib cage strain. Gray lasted seven innings for the second time this year in Wednesday's win over the Royals, but he apparently sustained a rib injury that will land him back on the injured list ahead of the All-Star break. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return shortly after the All-Star break remains to be seen. Right-hander Tony Santillan was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.

MLBWKRC

Reds pitcher Gray goes back on injured list, Santillan called up as bullpen arm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray has returned to the injured list. The right-hander missed most of June with a groin injury and back issues. He returned on July 2 and started twice, but is out again with a rib cage strain. Reliever Tony Santillan has been called up from Louisville to take his place on the roster.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Sonny Gray: Excellent through seven innings

Gray (2-4) earned the win Wednesday against Kansas City after tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks while fanning seven. Gray completed seven innings for just the second time this season and delivered a strong performance across the board, limiting the walks once again and fanning at least seven for the fourth time over his last six outings. The veteran owns an excellent 2.56 ERA with a 41:9 K:BB across 31.2 innings during that six-game stretch. He heads into the break riding his best stretch of form so far this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Sonny Gray: Slated to return Sunday

Gray (ribs) is slated to start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gray landed on the injured list with a strain in his rib cage July 8, but he should be able to return after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 2.10 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 25.2 innings across his last five starts, and it's unlikely that he'll face significant workload restrictions following the brief absence.
MLBchatsports.com

Should Reds' Wade Miley and Tucker Barnhart have been added to the NL All-Star team?

MILWAUKEE –– On Friday night, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley and catcher Tucker Barnhart led the Reds to a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Miley threw eight shutout innings and lowered his ERA to 2.80, one of the lowest in the National League. Barnhart improved his batting average to .273, which would be a career high.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Sonny Gray: Activated ahead of Sunday's start

Gray (ribs) was activated ahead of his start Sunday against the Brewers. He spent the minimum amount of time on the injured list with a rib cage strain. Gray has a 2.10 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 33 strikeouts over his last five starts (25.2 innings). He'll pitch opposite Corbin Burnes.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds to place Michael Lorenzen on the injured list, Castellanos improving

After the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, manager David Bell noted that reliever Michael Lorenzen would head back to the injured list. He had just returned from a shoulder injury, but he suffered a hamstring strain while scoring a run on a sacrifice fly on Saturday night.
MLBBleacher Report

Reds' Nick Castellanos Reportedly Out 'A Couple Weeks' With Wrist Injury

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos reportedly "could be out for a couple weeks" because of a right wrist microfracture suffered when he was hit by a pitch during Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Castellanos revealed the diagnosis Wednesday to Jomboy Media's Chris...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Sonny Gray: Can't escape fifth inning

Gray (2-5) couldn't escape the fifth inning against the Brewers on Sunday in the course of getting the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six. Gray very nearly got out of trouble in the fifth, but he then allowed a...
MLBredlegnation.com

What’s Wrong with Reds Third Baseman Eugenio Suárez?

I’ve been one of the biggest supporters of Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez. I’ve continually said this season, “He will turn it around. Just wait.” Well, I’m still waiting, and I’m starting to feel a little sad that a player with one of the best attitudes is struggling so hard at his craft.
MLBchatsports.com

How Sonny Gray had his own 'Pine Tar Incident' during Sunday's Reds game

Sonny Gray may have been the first Cincinnati Reds pitcher in franchise history to sit on the mound before pitching in an inning. Before the fourth inning Sunday, Gray walked to the mound, sat down and then rubbed the dirt across the back of his left leg. The reason? He had pine tar on the back of his leg and he didn't want umpires to suspect him of using a foreign substance.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Progressing well

Manager David Bell said Tuesday that Lorenzen (hamstring) has been able to play catch, and that he could throw a bullpen within the next week to 10 days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell noted that the right-hander isn't yet able to throw off a mound because the...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Alex Blandino: Starting rehab next week

Blandino (hand) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. The 28-year-old broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch back on June 4. Having missed two months, Blandino will likely require a fairly lengthy rehab assignment, so he figures to be ready for activation around Aug. 4, when he'll be eligible to come off the 60-day IL. The infielder hit .200 with five RBI in 70 at-bats before the injury.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Votto, Aquino go back-to-back as Reds edge Mets 4-3

Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches, Wade Miley worked effectively into the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the New York Mets. Jonathan India hit his first leadoff homer, a no-doubt shot to center field...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Ashton Goudeau: Returns to majors

The Reds recalled Goudeau from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. The righty has appeared in five big-league games this season and posted a 4.00 ERA in nine innings. Command issues have plagued Goudeau, though, as he's walked nine batters and fanned only five. He'll provide some reinforcements to a bullpen that was heavily taxed in Monday's extra-innings marathon. Vladimir Gutierrez was optioned to Louisville in a corresponding move.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Nick Castellanos’ late-inning substitution may keep him off IL

During an Instagram chat last night with Jomboy Media’s Chris Rose, Cincinnati Reds‘ outfielder Nick Castellanos revealed that a CT scan showed he’d suffered a micro fracture in his right wrist. Castellanos told Rose that he was unable to swing a bat and he’s probably at 50%. Castellanos will rest the injury and see how his body responds in the coming days;
MLBSacramento Bee

Stroman, Mets to take on Hoffman, Reds

New York Mets (49-43, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (49-46, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-8, 2.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (3-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +120, Mets -137; over/under is 10...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Michael Feliz: Continuing rehab this weekend

Feliz (elbow) has worked through his minor setback and will resume his rehab assignment this weekend, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. The righty has made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville, striking out four batters and walking one in three scoreless innings. Feliz will have missed about two weeks due to the setback, so he may require a couple more rehab innings, suggesting that he'll be activated sometime next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Lucas Sims: Beginning rehab next week

Sims (elbow) will join Triple-A Louisville for a rehab assignment next week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. An elbow sprain sent Sims to the injured list June 24, before which he posted a 5.02 ERA and 44:15 K:BB in 28.2 innings of relief. The righty had settled into a closing role prior to the injury, though he may yield such responsibilities to Tejay Antone (forearm) once the latter ultimately returns from the injured list. It's unclear how much rehab work Sims will require, but an activation around the start of August still appears realistic.
MLBFOX Sports

LeBlanc scheduled to start for Cardinals at Reds

LINE: Reds -163, Cardinals +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will square off on Friday. The Reds are 24-25 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

