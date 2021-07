Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in several countries are expected to keep the stock market on edge. However, because a long and deep market correction is not expected, it could be wise to bet on promising stocks that are now trading at discounts. For example, Honda Motor (HMC), Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC), Foot Locker (FL), and Boise Cascade (BCC) look undervalued at their current price levels. So, we think these stocks could be solid bets now. Let’s discuss.