Michigan State

Here's the list of Michigan marijuana edibles recalled over unapproved testing

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 14 days ago
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is recalling marijuana edibles processed by a facility in Bay City over unapproved testing and sampling methods.

The facility is located at 3843 Euclid LLC (License Nos. (PR-000098 and AU-P-000106).

According to the bulletin from MRA, the marijuana-infused/edible marijuana product (Covert Cups) were distributed to marijuana sales locations throughout Michigan, including in Adrian, Ypsilanti, River Rouge, Walled Lake, Lansing, Hamtramck, Wayne and more.

The MRA reports that it was discovered in April that part of the entire batch was not sampled for safety compliance.

Edible flavors involved in the recall include S’mores Cups, Peanut Butter Cups, Banana Cream and Strawberry & Cream.

Here's a full list of recalled products and where they were distributed:

3843_Euclid_Recall_Notice_7-7-2021_FINAL_729720_7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Consumers who have recalled products are encouraged to return them to the retailer where they purchased for proper disposal. Anyone who has experienced symptoms after using the recalled products are encouraged to contact their physician and report the symptoms to MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or 517-284-8599.

MRA says an investigation is ongoing.

