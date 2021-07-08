Cancel
La Jolla Playhouse to host comedian Hasan Minhaj and four new plays

By Pam Kragen
encinitasadvocate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Hasan Minhaj, host and writer-producer of Netflix’s “Patriot Act” series, will test scenes for an upcoming stage show in four performances titled “Experiment Time” on July 30 and 31 at La Jolla Playhouse. Minhaj became known in 2014 with his satirical interviews as a senior correspondent for “The Daily...

