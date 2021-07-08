Kaley Cuoco Says Plush Replica of Her Late Dog Is 'Best Gift I've Ever Received' from Husband
Kaley Cuoco was blown away by this meaningful and "sweet" anniversary present. The Big Bang Theory alum recently celebrated three years of marriage with her husband, Karl Cook. For the milestone, Cook gifted Cuoco a stuffed replica of her "beloved" dog Norman, whom she mourned earlier this year after 14 years with the pet. Cuoco tells PEOPLE it is "maybe the best gift I've ever received."people.com
