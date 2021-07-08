Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Kaley Cuoco Says Plush Replica of Her Late Dog Is 'Best Gift I've Ever Received' from Husband

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco was blown away by this meaningful and "sweet" anniversary present. The Big Bang Theory alum recently celebrated three years of marriage with her husband, Karl Cook. For the milestone, Cook gifted Cuoco a stuffed replica of her "beloved" dog Norman, whom she mourned earlier this year after 14 years with the pet. Cuoco tells PEOPLE it is "maybe the best gift I've ever received."

people.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Kaley Cuoco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#The Big Bang Theory#Smirnoff#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco is her sister's twin in rare family photo

Kaley Cuoco is very close with her sister, Briana, although the sisters rarely share pictures together. But in a rare family shot, the Big Bang Theory star was convinced they were twins. The twosome posed with their "love", musician Jonathan Bluth, who is a friend of both the girls in...
Petsfemalefirst.co.uk

Kaley Cuoco is 'obsessed' with her new Mastiff dog

Kaley Cuoco has confessed to being "obsessed" with her nine-year-old dog Larry. Kaley Cuoco has introduced her new Mastiff dog to her Instagram followers. The 35-year-old actress has posted numerous images of her newly-adopted pet pooch on the photo-sharing platform, admitting that she and her husband Karl Cook are both "obsessed" with nine-year-old Larry.
PetsComicBook

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Welcomes New Addition to the Family

Harley Quinn, The Flight Attendant, and The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has officially welcomed another member to her family. Earlier this week, Cuoco took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, Karl Cook, have adopted a new dog, a 9-year-old Bullmastiff named Larry. In the post, which you can check out below, Cuoco called Larry the "perfect addition to our lives", and also thanked his previous foster homes for taking care of him.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Kaley Cuoco looks drop-dead gorgeous during sofa snuggle time

Kaley Cuoco today couldn’t have looked more radiant during a low-key home snuggle on her couch. The 35-year-old sitcom star might have posted from her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, but the vibe was fuss-free as she stunned fans with a self-care sofa moment. Posting for her 6.7 million Instagram...
YogaPosted by
FanSided

Kaley Cuoco wows in plunging tank after ‘wild’ hot yoga

Kaley Cuoco has been channeling her inner yogi and doing the one thing she missed the most during the pandemic – group exercise classes. The 35-year-old sitcom star, so devoted to yoga, she’s even rocked Halloween candy-print spandex for it, updated her Instagram stories over the weekend with a quick post-yoga selfie, one coming as a friend repost and with mentions of a “wild” hot yoga session.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Expand Their Family With New Addition

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook's family just got a lot bigger! On Sunday, the former The Big Bang Theory star officially introduced fans to the newest member of her family, revealing that she and her husband adopted a senior dog named Larry, a 9-year-old mastiff whom she and Cook are already "obsessed" with.
Petscountryliving.com

Celebrities Are Commenting Nonstop on Kaley Cuoco’s Epic Instagrams of Her Brand New Pup

Kaley Cuoco and her hubby, Karl Cook, are celebrating a *pawsome* new addition to their family. This week, the Flight Attendant star shared the amazing news that she and Karl adopted a 9-year-old "mutt of love" named Larry in Los Angeles. On Instagram, Kaley thanked Larry's previous fosters caretakers, a dog shelter and rescue organization called Paws For Life K9 Rescue, and an LA shelter volunteer named Rita Earl for bringing them to Larry. On Instagram, Rita described the 134-pound senior dog as "a friend to ALL. Super chill and easy going."
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Kaley Cuoco happy to lose at Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco has described missing out on a Golden Globe Award as the "best loss of [her]life". The 35-year-old actress was nominated at the 2021 ceremony for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her work on 'The Flight Attendant' but she wasn't surprised to see the honour go to 'Schitt's Creek' star Catherine O'Hara instead.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Jessie James Decker Thanks Supporters After Crying Over ‘Awful’ Body-Shaming: ‘Onward and Upward’

Beginning to heal. Jessie James Decker is in a “much better” place after being body-shamed via Reddit. “I just wanted to thank y’all for all of your messages,” the “Blue Jeans” singer, 33, told her Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 14. “They meant so much to me and I know a lot of y’all go through the same stuff and deal with the same things. I had a very vulnerable moment yesterday and it wasn’t easy, but I woke up with a fresh start and decided I am no longer gonna let people get to me.”
Celebritiesmashed.com

Kaley Cuoco Just Revealed Her Favorite Cocktail

After her long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" aired its last episode, it wasn't long before actress Kaley Cuoco took on another acting project. People reports that in the HBO Max thriller series "The Flight Attendant," Cuoco portrays Cassie Bowden, a young flight attendant who has developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol that escalates after she finds a passenger dead in her hotel room. In nearly every scene, she has a drink in hand.
FitnessSHAPE

Just Watching Kaley Cuoco and Her Sister Briana Do This Workout Will Make You Sweat

It's hardly a secret that Kaley Cuoco is an absolute badass in the gym. From tackling viral workout trends such as the koala challenge (when one person climbs on someone else much like a koala on a tree — you just have to watch it) to bringing back classic cardio favorites including jumping rope, it feels like there's nothing she won't try — and based on videos from her recent sweat session, it seems as if she relies on motivation from a fire playlist and the help of her younger sister, actress Briana Cuoco.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kaley Cuoco's Trainer Reveals How The Big Bang Theory Star Stays Super Fit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There’s a lot that comes with being a working actor. There are long strenuous days and lengthy press tours and, ahead of both, there’s also training. Actors have to keep in top shape for most roles, especially if your production happens to require you to wear a superhero suit of some sort. The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco may only play a comic book character in an animated series, yet that doesn’t mean she’s not serious about maintaining her physique. In fact, her personal trainer has been sharing frequent updates that show how Cuoco manages to stay super fit.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Kaley Cuoco Says Her Golden Globe Loss For The Flight Attendant Was Still A 'Win'

Kaley Cuoco is known to always look on the bright side of life - [whistles] - and for good reason. Her life has been filled with brightness, from getting an early career start on TV to working with John Ritter and Katey Sagal to being on one of the biggest TV comedies of the modern era. Now, she's the star of HBO's acclaimed darkly comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, which already earned Cuoco a Golden Globe nomination for her work as the manic alcoholic Cassie Bowden. And though she ultimately didn't win the award, she still came out of it a winner in her mind.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Kaley Cuoco set for action thriller Role Play

The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco has added another big screen role to her upcoming slate, having signed on to produce and star in Role Play, an action thriller from StudioCanal and The Picture Company. Scripted by Seth Owen (Morgan), Role Play is described as...

Comments / 1

Community Policy