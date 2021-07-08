Kaley Cuoco Says Plush Replica of Her Late Dog Is 'Best Gift I've Ever Received' from Husband

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There’s a lot that comes with being a working actor. There are long strenuous days and lengthy press tours and, ahead of both, there’s also training. Actors have to keep in top shape for most roles, especially if your production happens to require you to wear a superhero suit of some sort. The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco may only play a comic book character in an animated series, yet that doesn’t mean she’s not serious about maintaining her physique. In fact, her personal trainer has been sharing frequent updates that show how Cuoco manages to stay super fit.