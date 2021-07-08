Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

30 Hilarious Southern Sayings That are Sure To Impress the Locals

By Leah Hall
countryliving.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery corner of this country has its own regional flare and cultural sayings, but none are as distinct, historically rich, and gosh darn amusing as the ones from The South. As a common Northerner (I moved to The South from the Pacific Northwest), it was quite an eye opener the first time I heard most of the people around me talking in the familiar Southern accent and downright confusing the first time I heard someone say, "I might could..."! Whether or not you're currently a local to any of the states south of the Mason Dixon, or just reminiscing about your younger years or times spent with family, reading through these sayings will make you want to whip up a batch of biscuits, pour another glass of sweet tea while rocking on a porch, or stroll down a driveway dripping with moss. You know you overheard those church ladys at the Sunday potluck saying, "Bless her heart..." or would catch the tail end of "I'll knock you into the middle of next week looking both ways for Sunday!" as you ran away from your mama when you got in trouble. These sayings are sure to bring back a host of memories and a ton of laughter and of course, some Southern pride.

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Locals#Northerner#Southern#Country Living
Related
Birmingham, ALsouthernthing.com

Say it Southern: Artist Yogi Dada

Join Sarah Stone Smith and Courtney Goolsby, co-hosts of the Say It Southern Podcast, as they highlight the latest women movers, shakers, and taste-makers across the South. This episode features artist Yogi Dada in Birmingham, Alabama. Visit Renasant Nation for more!. If Monopoly were Southern. June 04 | 2019. Have...
RecipesWTAJ

Chef Terry’s potato salad is sure to impress at your next BBQ

Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern hits the 814 Kitchen to show us how he makes his signature potato salad — perfect for any BBQ!. 4 Redskin potatoes (cooked in salted water until flesh moves when squeezed) 12 eggs, hard boiled and chopped. 1/2 red onion, medium diced (rinsed...
AnimalsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Best bird photos of 2021

The 100 best photos chosen by judges from the 2021 competition sponsored by the National Audubon Society can be seen at the Audubon website. There are some marvelous and creative photos here, worth a look. Address is audubon.org/news/the-2021-audubon-photography-awards-top-100. Who watches the watcher?. Are birds watching you watch them? It depends....
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Tour a Garden That Overflows With Plants and Color

Most of us want our gardens to look fabulous all the time, no matter the season. That’s great if you are willing to put in the time and money required to make it that way. Yes, it’s certainly possible to have a garden that looks like it’s at its peak in spring, summer, fall, and even winter—especially if your garden is large enough to accommodate the amount of plants needed to make that happen. But let’s be honest—getting the garden to shine all the time takes a lot of effort. You’d need to plant an evergreen framework for the background, then add spring-blooming bulbs, early-blossoming shrubs and ephemerals, summer stars, and fall standouts. It sounds lovely, doesn’t it? Of course, as these scores of plants die back, go out of bloom, or get too big for their allotted spots, they need to be pinched, pruned, divided, cut down, and perhaps hauled away. This carefully constructed symphony takes considerable knowledge, skill, sweat, and space to pull off. Many gardeners might enjoy a certain amount of work outside but, understandably, might not have the time to spend the hours upon hours necessary to make a garden that is at peak performance in every season. For those folks, designing a garden that peaks during a specific window of time might be the answer to easily getting a landscape that looks good most of the year.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

How To Find ‘Blue Heart Springs’, A Gorgeous Nearby Hidden Gem

It's going to take more than a car to get to this beautiful hideaway near Twin Falls, but follow this guide and you'll see some true clear water beauty AND get some exercise!. It was my wife's idea this past weekend... "Let's get out of town and go find Blue Heart Springs, as she showed me these pictures she saw on Pinterest. My initial thought was: "we have to drive two hours and then kayak on a hundred+ degree day? No thank you." Luckily, she's persistent and I don't like to let her down so away we went!
Petscountryliving.com

18 funniest dog breeds that are natural entertainers

Looking for a furry friend that is full of fun? Well, new research has uncovered the funniest dog breeds certain to bring boundless joy into your life. The pet insurance experts at money.co.uk analysed 419 different dogs included in the 10 most-viewed 'funny dog and puppy' compilations on YouTube, recording how often each breed appeared. While every pup makes their owners smile, research found the Golden Retriever is the funniest breed of all, appearing 37 times.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy