Advisory Neighborhood Commissions (ANCs) in D.C. can continue meeting virtually through January of next year, according to a recent decision made by the D.C. Council. The hyper-local elected bodies have kept up monthly schedules through the pandemic thanks to video conference tools and mobile applications. Without this change, ANCs would lose the authority to make official decisions virtually in November. The council’s new guidance gives time for consideration of long-term inclusion of digital options with a return to in-person meetings.