Attorney General Miller adds Iowa to antitrust lawsuit against Google

In the first week of July, Google saw itself amidst an antitrust lawsuit for Play Store filed by 37 attorney generals, representing the 36 US states. This was triggered by the last September’s Payment Policy, which requires some developers to update their apps to comply with Google Play’s billing system for certain types of transactions. The lawsuit takes on Google’s decision to have a 30-percent cut on all digital goods and services sold via the platform which was eventually lowered to 15-percent for the first $1 million earned in revenue every year for developers.