Attorney General Miller adds Iowa to antitrust lawsuit against Google

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is joining a lawsuit with dozens of other states, claiming Google’s app store unfairly edges out the competition. Consumers use the Google Play Store to download apps for devices that use the Android operating system. Thirty-seven states in the lawsuit accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the app store, limiting choice, and driving up app prices.

