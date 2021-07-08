Cancel
Foo Fighters Release Short Film Documenting Music’s Post-Pandemic Return to Madison Square Garden

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 14 days ago
Foo Fighters and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. released “The Day The Music Came Back,” a short documentary capturing footage from the band’s June 20 show at the iconic New York City venue. The nearly 10-minute film features behind-the-scenes conversations with fans and workers responsible for putting on the fully...

Variety

Variety

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
