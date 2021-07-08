Laura Jane Grace to perform concert at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

© Getty Images

Laura Jane Grace plans to perform a concert at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia company that gained notoriety after serving as the backdrop for a press conference for former President Trump ’s 2020 campaign.

The show will also include a performance by Brendan Kelly from the Lawrence Arms.

“This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA s--- show,” Grace, the lead singer of Against Me!, said in a statement about the event, Rolling Stone reported on Thursday.

Tickets for the August 21 show are already sold out after going on sale earlier Thursday afternoon.

In what many assumed was a logistical error, Four Seasons Total Landscaping — and not the popular hotel chain of the same name — hosted a press conference in November where then-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani voiced baseless claims of 2020 election fraud following Trump's defeat to now-President Biden .

The company later began selling merchandise capitalizing on the event.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we've received! You all are amazing!" it said last year.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which is located near a crematorium, a jail and a sex shop, was also featured in a Super Bowl commercial this year and became the subject of its own documentary.

—Updated at 5:22 p.m.