How Marvel’s biggest Black Widow writers got the character ready for the big time

By Andrea Towers
Polygon
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssassin. Spy. Avenger. Those are the things the general population knows about Black Widow. But like any comic character with decades of history behind them, Natasha Romanoff is far more complex than a few words can describe. Natasha has had a complex comic journey, but her core values — her...

Daily Dot

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ end credits scene, explained

This post includes spoilers for Black Widow. Black Widow is a quasi-prequel for its title character, taking place several years before Natasha Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame. It bids farewell to Scarlett Johansson’s role in the MCU, ending with a fitting tribute: A post-credits scene set at Natasha’s gravesite, implicitly passing the Black Widow torch onto Natasha’s adoptive sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).
Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’: James Gunn Teases ‘A Heavier Story’

Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn alluded to the upcoming third film’s emotional story while talking about its script. Filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin filming later this year as James Gunn wraps up work in the DC universe with Peacemaker. Gunn has noted that the upcoming third film will be the last and it sounds like it will end with plenty of emotional beats.
How Black Widow Corrects for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Scene

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After 13 years and two dozen movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers little in the way of surprises, but Black Widow made me feel an emotion I’d never experienced while watching a Marvel movie before: fear. You see it in the eyes of a teenage Natasha Romanoff—not yet the titular Avenger, or even yet played by Scarlett Johansson—as she’s emerging from a shipping container in a dark warehouse, her face streaked with grime. As the harsh light of a flashlight makes her blink, we see that she’s surrounded by dozens of other girls, and though the image, sandwiched between the movie’s opening credits, only lasts for an instant, it hits with a power that, in this world where apocalypses are always averted and even death is not permanent, feels almost jarring. We’re not looking at a group of mutant teenagers bound for a future as X-Men, but at young women who’ve been taken off the streets, soon to be chemically controlled agents of the Soviet secret agency known as the Red Room. The Red Room’s “widows,” including Natasha, are usually depicted as seductive and lethal, killing machines in catsuits, but in that moment, they’re just girls, bound for a horrible fate that looks more like human trafficking than comic-book espionage.
Marvel might soon confirm the biggest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler

Marvel’s first MCU film of the year hits theaters and Disney+ on Friday. But there’s another Phase 4 movie we’re all dying to see. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres a week before Christmas. Any Spider-Man movie will be exciting to fans of the superheroes, but No Way Home has something no other Spider-Man movie does. It’s going to explore the multiverse. We’ve known Spider-Man 3’s biggest spoiler for months. It’s a massive secret that Marvel and Sony simply could not keep. And it’s the kind of spoiler you can hardly avoid, as everyone is talking about it. But Marvel might...
There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
Look for Macon as Marvel's 'Black Widow' hits theaters

MACON, Ga. — Marvel's "Black Widow" is now out in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access. There's a chance you'll spot some familiar locations if you watch closely. Late in production during October 2019, the area around Macon's Terminal Station closed for several days of filming. While there's...
Marvel boss reveals Black Widow Easter egg you may have missed

Black Widow spoilers follow. Marvel has confirmed a sweet Easter egg in Black Widow that you might not have noticed – and if you did, well, good spot. During an online Black Widow watch party yesterday (July 19), Marvel Studios responded to fans' theories and questions about Scarlett Johansson's solo movie, including whether or not one of Natasha's outfits featured a nod to a fellow Avenger.
Deadpool just slipped into the MCU early, to make fun of Ryan Reynolds

Free Guy, the movie where Ryan Reynolds plays a man who discovers he’s a character in a video game, was originally scheduled to come out in July 2020, before it was repeatedly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s currently scheduled to be released on August 13, but like so many other studios, Disney is facing the question of how to goose up active interest in a film it’s been teasing since 2019. The apparent solution: Bring in Deadpool, dump him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and have him promote the film.
Marvel’s Black Widow Soundtrack Gets a Vinyl Release From Mondo

Marvel’s Black Widow Soundtrack Gets a Vinyl Release From Mondo. Now that Black Widow is finally out in the world, Mondo is celebrating its release with a new addition to its Marvel soundtrack library. In partnership with Hollywood Records, the company has pressed Lorne Balfe’s score for the film on vinyl.
‘Black Widow’ feels like Marvel’s version of a Jason Bourne movie

“Black Widow” finally reaches screens big and small after a delay of more than 14 months, during which time Marvel’s banner has been carried via streaming on Disney+. While that stretch has likely fueled pent-up demand, it has also demonstrated that the comics-based pop-culture titan can tell a variety of stories, with this one approximating the formula of a Jason Bourne movie.
Scarlett Johansson explains how ‘Black Widow’ became Marvel’s #MeToo movie

Scarlett Johansson says her highly anticipated movie “Black Widow” began to really take shape in 2017, amid the #MeToo movement. Johansson said in a new interview with Yahoo that she and the screenwriters felt inspired to draw comparisons between the Marvel character’s story and that of women who had experienced abuse by men of power in real life.
Black Widow happened at the only time Marvel was capable of making it

Marvel fans have clamored for a Black Widow movie since the moment Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff first appeared on screen in 2010’s Iron Man 2. I know, because I spent a lot of time covering that pressure, and the various ways in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has responded whenever asked about it.
REVIEW: Marvel’s “Black Widow” Exceeds Expectations

I wanted to begin by saying that I had the pleasure of seeing Black Widow in an actual cinema and it was such a great experience. I got the chills seeing the opening Marvel logo come up on the big screen for the first time in a long time. You don’t realize how much you appreciate something until its gone, and I’m so grateful the movie going experience has returned.
Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will premiere before the end of 2021 Marvel confirms

Marvel Studios has been spoiling us this year. In cinemas, we’ve had Black Widow, with, Shang-Chi, The Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on the way. On the small screen, meanwhile, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have been delighting audiences the world over, but it’s not over yet. According to Marvel’s executive vice president, Victoria Alonso, two more Marvel Cinematic Universe shows are set to debut this year.
Black Widow’s post-credit scene is Marvel’s biggest Disney Plus push yet

Marvel Studios is practically synonymous with post-credit scenes, so it’s no surprise that Black Widow — the MCU’s first movie in almost two years — continues that tradition. Going all the way back to 2008’s Iron Man (teasing Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and “the Avengers Initiative,”) the post- and mid-credit tags have been used to set the table for the next movie in the Marvel machine.

