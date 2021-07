The Nevers Season 1 Part 1 is a great show for Outlander fans purely for Laura Donnelly. It’s coming to DVD and Blu-ray in October 2021. There are certainly plenty of reasons to watch The Nevers. For Outlander fans, it really is all about Donnelly, who takes on the lead role of Amalia True. Throughout the course of six episodes, we get to see her take on a variety of roles as we learn the truth about who she is and what she wants.