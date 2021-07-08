Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners Minor League Report — July 8

Dodger Insider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: Starter Adam Hill struck out 8 over 5.0 inning 3B Joe Rizzo drove in 4 runs as Arkansas defeated Frisco 5–1 on Wednesday night. Hill (5.0,4,1,1,2,8) improved to 2–1 on the season with the win, allowing 1 run on 4 hits while walking 2 and striking out 8 over 5.0 innings. RH Jack Anderson (1.0,1,0,0,0,2), RH Collin Kober (2.0,2,0,0,0,2) and LH Raymond Kerr (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 3 hits and strike out 5 over 4.0 scoreless innings in relief to secure the win. Rizzo (3x4, R, HR, 4 RBI) and RF Julio Rodriguez (2x3, R, 2B, BB) each record multi-hit contests. Rizzo recorded his 8th home run of the season with a solo home run leading off the 3rd inning. DH Josh Morgan (1x4, 2B, RBI), 2B Jake Scheiner (1x2, 2 R, 2 BB), SS Jordan Cowan (1x4, R) each collected 1 of the Travelers 5 hits.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#California League#Mlb Draft#Minor League Baseball#Arkansas#Bb#Arkansas Travelers#Era#Mlb Draft#Santa Clara University#Aa#Hbp#Rbi#Burlington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 8

A quick reminder that tomorrow night’s Iowa Cubs game will be televised on the Marquee Network with Alex Cohen and Elise Menaker. The game starts at 7:08 Central time. The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 10-3. Joe Biagini started and got the loss after allowing...
MLBYardbarker

July 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Warmoth swinging hot a bat

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Breyvic Valera stroked a two-run single to right field to scored Juan Graterol and Logan Warmoth, snapping a 2-2 tie. Logan Warmoth scored three times and Valera drove in 3RBI. Nick Allgeyer allowed one run over 2.2IP, striking out 4. Jackson McClelland, Patrick Murphy, John Axford, and Bryan Baker threw a combined 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, no walks, and 4K.
MLBYardbarker

July 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Homer shy of the cycle for Vinny Capra

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Logan Warmoth doubled to drive Cullen Large in to tie the game 1-1 in the 7th. Nash Knight followed suit, doubling in Warmoth with the Bisons’ winning run. Buffalo collecting 7 hits and went 2-for-6 with RISP.
MLBthevistapress.com

MLB & Minor League Baseball Scores & Stats

David Willauer —Chicago Cubs 10 St. Louis Cardinals 5 Cubs San Diego Toreros alum Kris Bryant came in as a pinch hitter connected with a 3 RBI double. Cleveland Indians 2 Kansas City Royals 1 LaJolla alum Bradley Zimmer single & RBI for the Tribe. Texas Rangers 3 Oakland A’s...
MLBYardbarker

July 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Young Key in Fisher Cats’ Win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. New Hampshire- Down 3 to 2 to the Rumble Ponies entering the 8th inning, the Fisher Cats scored 5 runs and cruised to victory. In that inning, New Hamsphire recieved contributions from an RBI off the bat of Rodrigo Vigil, a Demi Orimoloye ground ball force out with the bases loaded, a Chavez Young 2-run single, and a Young/Martin double steal which scored Martin. Will McAffer and Fitz Stadler provided 5 no-hit innings in relief, walking two and striking out 8.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/9/21

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-2 record. Hillsboro was the only team to pick up the win and Amarillo was rained out, with the makeup date scheduled for September 1st. Notable pitching prospects that took the mound included Josh Green for Reno and Slade Cecconi for Hillsboro.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Ten

Week: 5 G, 21 AB, .429/.478/.571, 9 H, 3 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K, 1/2 SB (Low-A) 2021 Season: 50 G, 184 AB, .272/.383/.359, 50 H, 8 2B, 4 3B, 0 HR, 18 RBI, 33 BB, 60 K, 19/22 SB, .394 BABIP (Low-A) Canarsie...
Baseballelreporterosf.com

Duncan Campbell Minor Leagues Statistics & History

All Professional Baseball Statistics for Duncan Campbell. … Born: October 21, 1937 in Bluefields, Nicaragua. Full Name: Duncan Desmond Campbell. Here is another Pirate farmhand. Versatile Nicaraguan Duncan Campbell who spent 11 seasons in the Pirates system yet tasted AAA ball for only 56 games. Campbell spent as much time at thirdbase as he did in the outfield and caught 90 games. He was also 1-0 in 17 relief appearances. My kind of utility man. Hit for power and showed some speed in his youth. Campbell had a very fine professional career despite never advancing to the big club. Here is a photo from Nicaragua’s Salon de la Fama.
MLBDodger Insider

Tampa Bay Rays — MLB Draft Summary — Day 3

The Rays had 10 more selections on Tuesday, the final day of the MLB draft. This year’s draft is 20 rounds, where previous versions were 40 rounds as recently as 2019. Tampa Bay has had success on the third day, with Kevin Kiermaier, a 31st round selection the most well known name.
MLB247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: July 13

While the global pandemic just delayed the MLB season; the entire MILB year was cancelled in 2020 which meant many players weren’t able to play the game that they loved. It made its triumphant return last week though many Minor League organizations have had to shut down as the system gets tightened up a bit.
MLBYardbarker

July 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Martinez and Capra flexing

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Bowden Francis made his 1st start for the Buffalo Bisons and came away with the W. Dany Jimenez, Trent Thornton, Patrick Murphy, and John Axford followed with 4 scoreless innings in relief.
MLBDodger Insider

Padres On Deck: Hassell, Mears, Valenzuela pace Storm; Elliott joins Knehr in moving up

Three top-30 Padres prospects had big games Tuesday night in Low Single-A Lake Elsinore’s 14–3 win over Visalia at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore. — Center fielder Robert Hassell III, 19, the Padres’ №4 prospect and №53 on the MLB minor league-wide rankings, was 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, a RBI and two runs scored to raise his batting average to .294.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs trade Pederson to Braves for minor-league 1B

The Cubs’ selloff has begun. Late Thursday, the Cubs announced they’ve traded left fielder Joc Pederson to the Braves. Coming to Chicago is minor-league first baseman Bryce Ball, Atlanta's No. 12 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Pederson, 29, joined the Cubs over the winter on a one-year deal, following seven...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Moves back to minors

The Mariners optioned Walton to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Walton's stay with the big club lasted just one day. After being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Walton appeared off the bench in the Mariners' 7-1 loss to the Angels but didn't receive an at-bat. His demotion opens up a spot on the active roster for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list.
Baseballthevistapress.com

North County Athletes In Minor League Baseball

David Willauer –Corpus Christi Honey Butter Biscuits 3 San Antonio Missions, 2 – get 3-2 win in 10. Hooks catcher, Vista alum Korey Lee, provided the heroics Wednesday with a 10th-inning walk-off single to beat the San Antonio Missions, 3-2, at Whataburger Field. Lee stepped up with the bases loaded and one out against Nick Kuzia and lofted a single to left field to score Grae Kessinger.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Dillon Thomas: Recalled from minors

The Mariners recalled Thomas from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. The 28-year-old will serve as outfield depth while Jake Fraley (illness), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, misses time. Thomas has appeared in just two games for the Mariners this season, going 2-for-8 with a pair of RBI and six strikeouts. Since being optioned June 12, he's hit .196 with 35 strikeouts in 97 at-bats.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Re-Sign Steven Souza Jr. To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to a Minor League contract and he was placed on Triple-A Oklahoma City’s roster. The 32-year-old was designated for assignment on July 6 when the Dodgers selected the contract of Jake Reed. Souza cleared waivers and wound up being released on July 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy