Mariners Minor League Report — July 8
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: Starter Adam Hill struck out 8 over 5.0 inning 3B Joe Rizzo drove in 4 runs as Arkansas defeated Frisco 5–1 on Wednesday night. Hill (5.0,4,1,1,2,8) improved to 2–1 on the season with the win, allowing 1 run on 4 hits while walking 2 and striking out 8 over 5.0 innings. RH Jack Anderson (1.0,1,0,0,0,2), RH Collin Kober (2.0,2,0,0,0,2) and LH Raymond Kerr (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 3 hits and strike out 5 over 4.0 scoreless innings in relief to secure the win. Rizzo (3x4, R, HR, 4 RBI) and RF Julio Rodriguez (2x3, R, 2B, BB) each record multi-hit contests. Rizzo recorded his 8th home run of the season with a solo home run leading off the 3rd inning. DH Josh Morgan (1x4, 2B, RBI), 2B Jake Scheiner (1x2, 2 R, 2 BB), SS Jordan Cowan (1x4, R) each collected 1 of the Travelers 5 hits.
