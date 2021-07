Minnesota could receive more than $300 million over the next 18 years as part of a multistate opioid settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson and three distributors. The deal was announced Wednesday afternoon by multiple attorneys general, including Keith Ellison, and could ultimately total $26 billion if conditions are met. Up to $337 million of that could be funneled to Minnesota, with most of the funds spent on opioid treatment and prevention, according to Ellison's office.