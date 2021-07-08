James Harden & Lil Baby Searched by Police in Paris; Rapper Reportedly Arrested for Marijuana
NBA star James Harden and his rapper friend Lil Baby found some trouble today (July 8) in Paris. Harden took a trip to France along with Lil Baby for Paris Fashion Week. If you haven’t seen the viral video of them getting caught off guard by the paparazzi, watch it below. Something went wrong later though because a video has surfaced showing the two getting stopped and searched by the police.hiphop-n-more.com
Comments / 0