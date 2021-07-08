Cancel
MDHHS urges families to vaccinate children for COVID-19 in latest town hall

By Aisha Carter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, MDHHS held a virtual townhall to address parents and families’ questions surrounding children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Veronica McNally, the founder of the Franny Strong Foundation and I Vaccinate and consumer representative on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices hosted the event. She was joined by local doctors, educators and advocates of the COVID-19 vaccine.

