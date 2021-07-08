Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories Trailer Reveals Danny Trejo As Killer Santa And More

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for FX's American Horror Stories, an anthology spin-off of the main show, has been released. As announced previously, the anthology series focuses on a different "horror story" each week, and if the trailer is anything to go on, there are some big scares coming. One of the...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
Taissa Farmiga
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Matt Bomer
Person
Paris Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Story#Fx#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesNME

Watch Noomi Rapace defy nature in trailer for A24 horror ‘Lamb’

A new trailer for the upcoming A24 horror Lamb has been released ahead of its premiere at Cannes film festival. The folklore horror, which stars The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actor Noomi Rapace, follows a childless couple in rural Iceland. A synopsis for the film reads: “When they discover...
TV Seriespurecountry1067.com

‘American Horror Stories’ releases first-look teaser and announces cast

FX dropped the trailer for its new anthology series “American Horror Stories,” and series creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser that introduces each cast member and their character names. Murphy wrote on Instagram. “And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast.”
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘American Horror Stories’ Episode 4 Premiere?

Another week, another creepy story to keep you awake at night. American Horror Stories is now in full swing, proving that this universe can be just as unsettling when it’s in episode-long bites. Whereas American Horror Story tells a single story over the course of a season, Stories changes things...
Public HealthDeadline

‘American Horror Story’ Pauses Production Due To Covid

EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story has been hit by Covid. Production on FX’s long-running anthology series has been shut down due to the pandemic. Deadline understands that the 20th Television-produced drama is paused for the next few days after a positive case, which has led a number of those involved to isolate. Reps for the network and studio did not return calls or emails on the matter.
Moviesfoxlexington.com

Val Kilmer talks with voice box in new documentary trailer

(WJW) – Actor Val Kilmer speaks with a voice box in a trailer released for a documentary film about the actor’s life on Tuesday. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. The documentary, titled “Val,” is made up of video taken by Kilmer over the course of his life...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Horror Stories: Season One Viewer Votes

How will the first season of the American Horror Stories TV show measure up? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Horror Stories is cancelled or renewed for season two. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of American Horror Stories here.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Megan Fox and Bruce Willis hunt a serial killer in trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass

Lionsgate has released trailer, poster and images for the upcoming serial killer thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. Directed by Randall Emmett, the film follows an FBI agent (Megan Fox) and Florida State officer (Emile Hirsch) as they team up to investigate a string of unsolved female murder cases, and also stars Bruce Willis, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Caitlin Carmichael, and Sistine Stallone.
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch American Horror Stories online: stream the new spin-off series from anywhere

Your summer of horror starts here in a certifiably creepy spin-off of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an episodic anthology of self-contained horrifying flicks, with the first series set to make ties to Murder House. Exclusively launching in the US on FX via Hulu, keep reading to find out how to watch American Horror Stories wherever you are around the world.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

American Horror Stories: American Horror Story Spinoff Drops Today

Listen up, fans of the dark and gory. American Horror Stories has officially dropped today over in the US and it's promising to be a spooky ride. The anthology series - which stems from the popular American Horror Story franchise - is made up of seven one hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and spooky tales.
TV SeriesThrillist

How 'American Horror Stories' Connects to the 'American Horror Story' Universe

The new FX on Hulu anthology series features some familiar faces. In May 2020, prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy caught the devoted fans of his long-running series American Horror Story off guard when he seemed to have subtly announced on Instagram that he had an all-new series in the works with the title American Horror Stories. He didn't give any further details, even to clarify how a show with such a similar title could possibly be different than the existing series, but the show was soon confirmed that his Instagram post wasn't a joke. American Horror Stories would simply be another horror anthology, only this one would do away with the season-long arcs and present its scares episodically, a la The Twilight Zone. It's also exclusive to streaming, airing weekly on Hulu's FX hub, FX on Hulu.
TV SeriesVice

Everything we know about American Horror Stories

It’s been nearly two years since the last season of the twisted camp TV series American Horror Story. However, before season 10 airs later this summer, a new trailer has dropped for the spin-off show American Horror Stories, set to premiere next week, on 15 July. With sixteen hour-long episodes, the show will bring new horrors, places and characters to the universe as well as the return of the most sinister aspects of the franchise’s lore. We also have the debut of Kaia Gerber whose character promises to be queer and sinister, and Paris Jackson in her return to the genre after Scream (2019). As we gear up for a summer of horror, here’s everything you need to know about American Horror Stories. Where you can watch it, who’s in it, and, most importantly, is Sarah Paulson returning?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kaia Gerber is getting her acting feet wet in the new ‘American Horror Stories’ series

It seems that Kaia Gerber is looking to expand her resume by practicing her acting chops in ‘American Horror Stories‘, the spin-off series of ’American Horror Story.’. The new trailer that Murphy tweeted along with the text, “Killer Looks” shows a group of young attractive people posing for the camera before Gerber kisses her on-screen girlfriend, who is played by actress Sierra McCormick. From there, the short video shows several other cast members along with Gerber rising from out of a tub with smudged eye makeup and an intense look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy