What Is Butter Mochi And What Does It Taste Like?

Burgers are a dime a dozen in the fast food world, but when it's chicken that is calling, there's one particular chain that trumps the rest. Or rather, it trumps the rest on every day of the week except for Sunday. That's right, we're talking about Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based Southern eatery known for its exceptional customer service, delicious dipping sauces, and, of course, some really good chicken. But if you're about to brave the outrageously long drive-thru line that somehow occurs at nearly all 2,680 Chick-fil-A locations (via Scrape Hero) to get your hands on some of these goodies, you may want to make sure you're ordering the best item on the menu.