Disney princesses star in Croswell Opera House's production of 'Disenchanted!'

While many musicals are the stuff of fairy tales, some of the most interesting ones are those that pull back the curtain on what happens after the so-called happy ending. The longest-running Broadway musical, “The Fantasticks,” does just that and the production at Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater, Michigan, directed by Peter Riopelle, reminds its audiences that the poetry of love stories must often go through hard times and tragedies before maturing into something authentic.