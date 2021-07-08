Disney princesses star in Croswell Opera House's production of 'Disenchanted!'
ADRIAN — They’re Disney princesses like you’ve never seen before. In “Disenchanted!,” the adult musical comedy with which the Croswell Opera House returns to live indoor performances, the “real life” princesses behind their Disney-movie versions, from Snow White and Cinderella to newer heroines like Mulan and Jasmine, take to the stage to let the world know how they really feel about how they were portrayed in the films.www.lenconnect.com
Comments / 0