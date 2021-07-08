Ogden Museum Awarded $75K by the Terra Foundation

NEW ORLEANS – The Terra Foundation for American Art has announced the awarding of nearly $2.5 million in grants to 35 arts and cultural organizations in the United States, including Ogden Museum of Southern Art. These grants support projects through the foundation’s new two-year exhibition grant initiative, “Re-envisioning Permanent Collections: An Initiative for U.S. Museums.” Awarded $75,000 from The Terra Foundation, in 2023, Ogden Museum will present a collection re-installation titled The New Story of the South: A 20th Anniversary Exhibition.